Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li Meets With Undersecretary Of The Foreign Ministry Of Oman Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy

On May 31, 2024, Vice Foreign Deng Li met with Undersecretary of the Foreign of Oman Khalifa Alharthy, who came to China to attend the 10th Ministerial of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

Deng Li said that China and Oman have a traditional friendship, and that in recent years, the mutual trust between the two countries has been continuously strengthened, and practical cooperation in various fields has been promoted in an orderly manner. China supports Oman in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and stability and in advancing economic diversification, and appreciates Oman's support for China's just position on issues related to China's core interests. China regards Oman as an important partner in the Belt and Road cooperation, and is willing to strengthen strategic synergy with Oman, promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, enhance communication and coordination on regional and international affairs, and achieve more positive progress in China-Oman strategic partnership.

Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy said that Oman and China have a time-honored friendship. Oman attaches great importance to the development of the Oman-China strategic partnership, and will continue to firmly support the one-China principle and deepen friendly cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, investment, energy as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Oman appreciates China's impartial position as a permanent member of the United Nations on regional and international hotspot issues, and is willing to work with China to make unremitting efforts to maintain regional peace and stability.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on the Palestinian question, among others.