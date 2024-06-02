One Dead, Seven Injured In Istanbul Building Collapse
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, 2 June (KUNA) -- One person was killed and seven people injured Sunday in a three-story apartment building collapse in Kucukcekmece area in Istanbul, Istanbul's Governor Davut Gul announced.
In a press conference at the accident site, the governor explained that the building collapsed for unknown reasons, adding that so far seven people had been recovered from under the rubble.
He added that two of the injured are in critical condition, and efforts are underway to rescue two others.
The governor noted that the building was constructed in 1988, assuring that there were no signs of explosions or sabotage and the incident was under investigations. (end)
