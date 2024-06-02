OPEC+ Decides To Extend Oil Output Cuts To End Of '25

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 2 (KUNA) -- The 37th ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ decided in Riyadh on Sunday to extend the oil output cuts until the end of 2025. (more) mt

