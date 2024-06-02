Crown Prince Of Kuwait Takes Constitutional Oath
Kuwait: The crown prince of Kuwait, sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, took on Sunday the constitutional oath as Deputy Amir before HH Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported earlier that HH Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued an Amiri order, nominating Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah as Crown Prince of Kuwait.
