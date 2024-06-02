Crown Prince Of Kuwait Takes Constitutional Oath

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The of Kuwait, Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, took on Sunday the constitutional oath as Deputy Amir before HH Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported earlier that HH Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber issued an Amiri order, nominating Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah as Crown Prince of Kuwait.

