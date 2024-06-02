Amir Sends Congratulations To Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh HH Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the occasion of appointing HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak as Crown Prince.

