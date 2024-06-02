Fine Solutions Reveals Its Latest Business Developments and Future Plans

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman)

Amman, Jordan – June 1, 2024: Fine Solutions, The Away-From-Home (AFH) division of Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), held a roundtable to inform local representatives about its business strategy and future plans in the Jordanian market, in addition to introducing them to its latest developments.

Led by the Levant Country Manager at Fine Solutions, Muath Al-Rawashdeh shed light on the significant achievements of Fine Solutions over the past year, demonstrating its efficiency in planning and execution.

During the roundtable, Al-Rawashdeh emphasized Fine Solutions’ significant growth in serving a diverse range of establishments, including hospitality, healthcare, educational institutions, and commercial centers. Fine Solutions serves 3,000 clients in Jordan today, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality hygiene products and solutions. These include sterilized hygienic paper products, cleaning and sanitization products, disposable bed sheets, and diapers for adults and babies. Fine Solutions also offers hygiene and safety services that contribute to providing healthy and safe environments that surpass client expectations.

Since its establishment in 2007, Fine Solutions has garnered numerous accreditations and partnered with prominent international institutions. Most notable is the Medical Wellness Association (MWA), the recognized international leader for medical wellness professionals, best practices, programs, research, education, training, and services. Al-Rawashdeh reiterated Fine Solutions’ commitment to assisting clients in enhancing the standards of hygiene, sterilization, public health, and safety, ensuring qualification for the MWA certification.

Highlighting Fine Solutions' flagship programs, Al-Rawashdeh discussed the Hygiene Affiliate Program for medical facilities and the Fine Dine Program for restaurants and cafés. Such programs involve comprehensive assessments conducted by health experts and offer high-quality solutions and products from Fine, as well as American Ecolab sterilization products; the only approved brand by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the German Authority for use in sterilization operations.

Al-Rawashdeh also revealed that Fine Solutions operates in several countries, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, with plans for further global expansion.





MENAFN02062024005143011674ID1108286367