Elm signs MoU with Sénégal Numérique to explore collaboration opportunities

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 31 May 2024 – Elm, a leading digital solutions provider, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sénégal Numérique during its participation at GITEX AFRICA 2024, one of the region’s largest tech events. The event, which ran from May 29 to 31, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco, was held under the supervision of the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, in partnership with the Agency for Digital Development (ADD) in the Kingdom of Morocco. Through the MoU, both parties will leverage their combined capabilities to foster bilateral collaboration in targeted markets.

The MoU, signed by Al-Ameen Al-Hazmi, Chief Integrated Solutions Officer at Elm, and Cheikh Bakhoum, Director General of the Sénégal Numérique, outlines Elm’s collaboration with Sénégal Numérique in creating and operating a digital archiving centre. They will also seek financial partners to fund the project and develop the IT infrastructure to benefit government agencies in Senegal. Furthermore, the agreement includes provisions under which the two parties can agree to explore additional cooperation opportunities during its validity period. The latest MoU aligns with Elm’s vision to effectively empower local companies and accelerate digital transformation.

“We are delighted to have signed this MoU with the Sénégal Numérique, marking a significant strategic milestone in Elm's journey towards advancing digital transformation across the African continent. This collaboration promotes knowledge exchange and growth between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Senegal to realise their shared vision for an integrated digital future. We remain steadfast in our commitment to collaborative ventures and fostering innovation and growth in the digital sector. We also hope that this partnership will yield tangible economic and social benefits, boosting development with Elm’s innovative technical solutions and capabilities to enable a digitally connected life,” Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, the Official Spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm, stated.

This MoU underlines the significance of the GITEX AFRICA 2024 as a leading platform that unites diverse institutions and companies in the digital technology sector. The event promotes communication and collaboration in an era when digitisation is becoming increasingly important in the African continent, which is experiencing a substantial surge in technological investments.

GITEX AFRICA 2024 hosts numerous lectures and seminars on the latest technological developments in cybersecurity, digital financing, artificial intelligence, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and investments. The event brings together major regional and international companies to showcase the latest innovations and technical solutions.





