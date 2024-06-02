Jewels of Emirates Show showcases AED 3.8 million diamond set at Expo Centre Sharjah

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, June 1, 2024

A dazzling parade of luxury and craftsmanship has unfolded at Expo Centre Sharjah, where the Jewels of Emirates Show, supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, showcases a resplendent collection of gold and diamond treasures.

As the exhibition rolls on until Sunday evening, it promises an unparalleled spectacle of jewellery designs from around the globe, perfectly timed for the festive season of Eid Al Adha and the upcoming summer holidays.

Goldsmiths and jewellery companies are currently showcasing their exquisite collections at the Show. The event features some of the finest locally and internationally produced gold and diamond pieces, with a wide range of designs and sizes designed to cater to various tastes and preferences.

The exhibition offers visitors a unique chance to explore the latest offerings from leading jewellery companies, alongside thousands of Emirati heritage pieces. With Eid Al Adha and summer vacations around the corner, the show has attracted a significant number of visitors looking to take advantage of special discounts and enter competitions for a chance to win valuable prizes, including gold and diamonds.

A highlight of the event is the pavilion from Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery, which showcases the most expensive diamond set at the exhibition. Valued at AED 3.8 million and weighing 155 carats, this set is a product of Arzano, for which Al Shuaibi is the UAE agent.

Ahmed Onaizan, Director of Business Development at Salem Al-Shuaibi Jewellery, said that their standout diamond set is uniquely mounted on platinum instead of traditional gold. This set boasts VS1 purity diamonds and comprises four pieces: a necklace, bracelet, earrings, and a ring.

He further explained that the set features diamonds arranged in pear and circular patterns, enhancing its purity. Each set comes with a quality certificate.

The pricing of the diamond set is based on several factors, including the number of earrings, the purity and quality of the diamonds, and the metal used. Onaizan also noted that the cost of platinum, which is used in this set, varies significantly from the 18-carat gold typically used in most other diamond jewellery. The fifth edition of the show, which began last Thursday, will conclude on Sunday evening.





