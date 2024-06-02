Drug Discovery Informatics Market To Surpass USD 8.52 Billion With Highest CAGR Of 11.5% By 2030

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Drug Discovery Informatics was valued at USD 3.56 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.52 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period. This growth signifies the growing importance of informatics in streamlining and accelerating the drug discovery process, a traditionally lengthy and expensive endeavor.

Market Scope

Drug discovery informatics encompasses software and services that facilitate the management, analysis, and interpretation of vast amounts of data generated throughout the drug discovery pipeline. Key factors driving market growth include:



Increasing technological advancements in data mining and analytics, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Rising investments in research initiatives focused on personalized medicine and targeted therapies. Growing demand for innovative drug molecules to address unmet medical needs.

List of Drug Discovery Informatics Companies Profiled in Report:



Accenture

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Certara

Charles River Laboratories

ChemAxon Ltd.

Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.

Eurofins DiscoverX Products

Illumina, Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

Jubliant Biosys

Laboratories

Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd.

Oracle Selvita

Several Examples Illustrate This Trend

In February 2022, UK-based Automata Labs secured USD 50 million to automate lab research processes.

Strateos raised USD 56 million in July 2021 to enhance its SmartLab platform, a remote-access automated technology for preclinical research.

ArrePath , a drug discovery startup, received USD 20 million in seed funding in March 2022 to develop its ML-based platform for identifying new anti-infective drugs.

Market Analysis: A Booming Landscape Fueled by Innovation

High-performance computing and web services enable efficient data storage, analysis, and visualization. This empowers researchers to identify potential drug candidates faster and with greater accuracy. These tools allow researchers to virtually simulate drug interactions and predict potential outcomes, reducing reliance on traditional, time-consuming laboratory experiments. The rapid generation of data necessitates robust informatics solutions to manage, integrate, and extract valuable insights for drug development. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly seeking new drug discovery methodologies to develop targeted therapies that address specific disease pathways.

This growing demand is further propelling the launch of advanced informatics solutions, intensifying competition among industry players. For instance, Certara's Simcyp Physiologically-based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Simulator platform offers new models for assessing drug action during pregnancy and lactation, aiding in critical decisions about drug safety and efficacy.

Furthermore, companies are increasingly adopting informatics solutions to streamline and accelerate the drug discovery timeline. An example is Curve Therapeutics Ltd.'s implementation of the CDD Vault platform for managing its genetically encoded Microcycle platform. This cloud-based platform facilitates secure data management and real-time collaboration across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic sectors.

Recent Developments: Shaping the Future of Drug Discovery

February 2023: Insilico Medicine , a leader in AI-powered drug discovery, received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for a drug discovered and designed using its generative AI platform for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. This signifies the potential of AI in accelerating drug development for rare diseases.

February 2023: Evotec SE expanded its multi-target drug discovery agreement with data-driven biotech company Related Sciences. This collaboration extends their joint development of drug candidates through 2030, leveraging Evotec's expertise across the R&D continuum. This highlights the growing trend of strategic partnerships in drug discovery, where informatics solutions play a critical role.

Understanding Market Dynamics

The Drug Discovery Informatics Market can be segmented by workflow (discovery informatics and development informatics) and services (sequence analysis, target identification, and ADMET prediction).

Discovery Informatics Segment Leads the Market:

Holding the dominant market share (around 62% in 2023), the discovery informatics segment focuses on developing precision medicines tailored to an individual's genetic makeup. This segment benefits from increasing government initiatives in developing countries, like India's Drug Discovery Hackathon (DDH) launched in July 2020. Such initiatives utilize informatics tools to identify and design potential antiviral drugs.

Sequence Analysis Platforms Holds Supreme Position:

Sequence analysis platforms are expected to maintain their leading position and exhibit the fastest growth rate within the services segment. Bioinformatic solutions are crucial for developing databases of biomolecules like nucleic acids and proteins, enabling researchers to identify genes and targeted proteins for drug development. Tools like CLUSTALW, BLAST, and FASTA play a vital role in basic drug discovery research. Advancements in this field are further fueled by the launch of new software, such as Certara's D360 platform, which facilitates the analysis and visualization of protein and peptide sequences.

Impact of Geopolitical Events and Economic Slowdown

Shortages of critical hardware components or software licenses due to sanctions or logistical challenges could hinder the adoption of informatics solutions. The war could lead to the displacement of researchers or developers in the region, impacting the availability of skilled personnel for informatics companies.

Governments and research institutions may temporarily shift resources away from drug discovery and towards addressing immediate medical needs arising from the conflict.

However, the long-term impact of the war is likely to be mitigated by the global demand for innovative drug discovery solutions.

Economic Slowdown

An economic slowdown could lead to reduced investments in research and development, potentially impacting the adoption of drug discovery informatics. However, several factors suggest the market may be resilient: Informatics solutions offer significant long-term cost benefits by streamlining drug discovery processes and reducing failure rates. Governments may prioritize funding for essential healthcare research and development initiatives, even in a downturn.

North America Takes the Market Lead

Leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in North America invest heavily in drug discovery and development, fueling the demand for advanced informatics solutions. North America is a hub for innovation in data mining and analytics, leading to the development of cutting-edge drug discovery informatics tools.

Regulatory frameworks in North America encourage research and development, facilitating the adoption of new technologies like drug discovery informatics.

Universities, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies in North America collaborate extensively, driving the development and implementation of informatics solutions.

For example, Sanofi partnered with Atomwise in August 2022 on a drug design deal worth potentially up to USD 1.2 billion. This collaboration leverages AtomNet, an AI-powered platform, to accelerate the discovery of small molecule drugs. Additionally, increasing investments in R&D, as evidenced by PhRMA member companies investing hundreds of billions of dollars annually, further bolsters the market in North America. Furthermore, regional companies are actively pursuing joint ventures, launches, and research collaborations, fostering continued market growth.

Key Takeaways for the Drug Discovery Informatics Market Study



Comprehensive understanding of the growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the drug discovery informatics market.

In-depth analysis of market segments based on workflow (discovery and development informatics) and services (sequence analysis, target identification, and ADMET prediction).

Identification of the leading segments and factors influencing their growth.

Evaluation of the impact of geopolitical events and economic slowdowns on the market. Insights into key regional trends and dominant players in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

