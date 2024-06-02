Managed Learning Service Market To Touch USD 8.84 Billion By 2031 Fueled By Increasing Adoption Of E-Learning Platforms

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





According to the SNS Insider report, the Managed Service Size was valued at USD 3.97 Billion in 2023. The report forecasts an impressive growth trajectory, with the market expected to reach USD 8.84 Billion by 2031, translating to a robust CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Growing Demand: A Multifaceted Market Landscape

The burgeoning demand for managed learning services is driven by a confluence of factors. Organizations are increasingly recognizing the vital role of a skilled workforce in achieving competitive advantage. Traditional training methods often struggle to keep pace with dynamic skill requirements, leading to skill gaps and hampering business growth. Managed learning services offer a compelling solution by providing a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Managed learning service providers work closely with organizations to identify skill gaps and develop customized training programs aligned with business objectives. Providers offer access to a vast library of high-quality learning content, including e-learning modules, microlearning courses, and blended learning programs.

Opportunities Abound: A Market Poised for Expansion

The managed learning service market presents a plethora of opportunities for growth. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) promises to personalize learning experiences, catering to individual learning styles and maximizing knowledge retention. Additionally, the rise of Extended Reality (XR) technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) has the potential to create immersive learning environments, fostering deeper engagement and knowledge transfer.

Major The Key Players of Managed Learning Service Market

Hemsley Fraser Group, Infopro Learning, Inc., DDLS, Learning Tree International, Inc., GP Strategies Corporation, NIIT, Capita People Solutions, G-Cube, TTA, Schouten Global, and other players

Segmentation Analysis

The managed learning service market can be segmented by enterprise size and service type. By enterprise size, large enterprises dominated the market in 2023 due to their greater resources and ability to invest in advanced learning technologies. However, the small and medium-enterprise (SME) segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the increasing affordability of managed learning services and the growing awareness among SMEs of the importance of training and development for achieving business success.

Key Market Segments

By Type



Sourcing External Training

LD Administration

Supplier Management Others

By Delivery Mode



Distance Learning

Instructor-led Training Blended Learning

By Organization Size



Large Enterprise Small and Medium Size Enterprise

By Industry Vertical



BFSI

IT

Telecom

Media

Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government Others

Impact of Global Disruptions

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdown pose potential challenges to the managed learning service market. The war has disrupted global supply chains and led to inflationary pressures, impacting business spending on training initiatives. Similarly, an economic slowdown may lead to budgetary constraints, forcing organizations to prioritize core operations over employee development spending. Managed learning service providers will need to adapt by offering flexible pricing models and demonstrating the tangible return on investment (ROI) associated with their services.

Key Regional Developments

North America dominated the managed learning service market in 2023 due to the presence of a large pool of technology-savvy organizations and a robust learning technology infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to factors such as rapid economic development, rising internet penetration, and increasing government investments in education and skill development initiatives.

Future Growth

The future of the managed learning service market appears bright. The increasing focus on lifelong learning, coupled with advancements in learning technologies and the growing adoption of remote work models, are expected to propel market growth in the years to come.

Recent Developments

In March 2024: GP Strategies launched an AI training program,“Human+AI: Practical AI for learning leaders,” empowering learning and development (L&D) professionals to leverage AI for more effective training programs.

In March 2024: QA partnered with the Association of Apprentices (AoA) to cultivate learning communities for apprentices. This collaboration fosters knowledge sharing, experience exchange, and valuable networking opportunities.

Key Takeaways



This report explores the various factors driving market expansion and empowers stakeholders to capitalize on emerging trends.

By understanding the competitive landscape, segment analysis, and regional dynamics, businesses can make strategic decisions regarding their learning and development investments.

Gain information into potential disruptions like economic slowdowns and global conflicts, allowing organizations to develop mitigation strategies and ensure the continuity of employee development programs. The report sheds light on advancements in learning technologies like AI and XR and their potential impact on the future of training. This empowers businesses to adapt their learning strategies and embrace innovative approaches.

