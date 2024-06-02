Automotive Shielding Market To Surpass USD 32.14 Billion By 2031, Driving The Adoption Of Innovative Shielding Materials And Designs

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Automotive Shielding is poised for significant growth in the coming years, fueled by the rising demand for electric (EVs), stricter emission regulations, and the increasing adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). This press release explores the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of this dynamic market.

The automotive shielding market was valued at USD 22.95 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 32.14 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Automotive shielding plays a crucial role in protecting vehicle components from two primary threats: heat and electromagnetic interference (EMI). Heat shields, typically constructed from metal or composite materials, safeguard engine compartments, exhaust systems, and other hot areas by absorbing, deflecting, or radiating heat, ensuring optimal operating temperatures. EMI shields, on the other hand, guard sensitive electronic systems from disruptive electromagnetic fields generated by other components within the confined space of a car.

The growing prominence of electronic systems and advanced technologies in vehicles, such as digital cockpits and infotainment systems, is driving the demand for EMI shields. Effective automotive shielding enhances vehicle performance, promotes fuel efficiency, and safeguards vital components. Manufacturers are constantly innovating to develop stronger and more durable shielding solutions for maximized protection. Stringent government regulations concerning emissions are further incentivizing carmakers to adopt new methods like protective shields to improve vehicle performance and fuel efficiency. The rising production and sales of vehicles worldwide contribute to the overall market growth of automotive shielding.

The automotive shielding market is experiencing robust growth due to several key factors:

Rise of Electric Vehicles: The burgeoning demand for electric vehicles, driven by environmental concerns and government incentives, is a significant growth driver. Electric vehicles incorporate a greater number of electronic components compared to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. This necessitates advanced EMI shielding solutions to prevent disruptions and ensure optimal performance.

Strict Emission Norms: Governments worldwide are enforcing stricter emission regulations to combat air pollution. This push for cleaner vehicles is prompting carmakers to adopt technologies that enhance fuel efficiency, which often necessitates the use of lightweight materials and improved thermal management solutions. Automotive shielding plays a critical role in these advancements.

Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing fuel-efficient vehicles due to rising fuel costs. Automotive shielding contributes to fuel efficiency by optimizing heat management within the engine compartment and other critical areas.

The automotive shielding market is segmented by heat application and vehicle type.

Heat Application:

Engine Compartment Shielding: This segment holds the dominant position in the market due to the significant heat generated in engine compartments. Shielding protects crucial components like wiring and hoses from heat damage, ensuring engine longevity and performance. It accounts for around 40% of the market share.

Other Heat Applications: This segment includes shielding solutions for other heat-generating components like exhaust systems, battery packs in electric vehicles, and turbochargers.

Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car Shielding: This segment accounts for the largest share of the market (approximately 45%) due to the high volume of passenger car production globally. Stringent emission regulations and the growing demand for features like infotainment systems are driving the demand for shielding in this segment.

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Shielding: This segment is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for delivery vans and commercial trucks. Stringent emission norms and the adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in LCVs are fueling the demand for shielding solutions.

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Shielding: This segment offers moderate growth potential due to the slower adoption rate of advanced technologies in HCVs compared to passenger cars and LCVs.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The war has caused a 60% disruption in the supply chain for automotive components, particularly electronic parts. Ukraine was a key supplier of these components, especially in Europe. This disruption has led to component shortages and stalled production lines for car manufacturers, directly impacting the demand for automotive shields.

Russia is a major supplier of critical metals like nickel, essential for EV batteries. Sanctions and war-related instability have caused a surge in metal prices. This has increased the cost of shielding materials and disrupted EV production, which heavily relies on EMI shields.

Asia-Pacific (Dominant Region – 40% Market Share)

This region holds the dominant position due to its leadership in passenger car and light commercial vehicle production. Government initiatives in China and Japan promoting electric vehicles and stricter emission regulations further accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies that rely heavily on shielding.

Europe (Second Highest Region – 30% Market Share)

Europe boasts a well-established and safety-focused automotive industry. Stringent regulations and a thriving luxury car market with feature-rich infotainment systems fuel the demand for advanced shielding solutions in this region.

North America (Fastest Growing Region – 20% Market Share): North America is experiencing the fastest growth due to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The presence of major automakers and a strong focus on innovation further propel the need for advanced shielding solutions in this region.

Key Takeaways for the Automotive Shielding Market Study



Identify lucrative growth opportunities within the automotive shielding market, particularly in the electric vehicle segment.

Understand the impact of government regulations on emission standards and fuel efficiency, and how they influence the demand for automotive shielding solutions.

Gain insights into the evolving dynamics of the automotive shielding market across key regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

Analyze the challenges posed by supply chain disruptions and economic slowdowns, and develop strategies to mitigate their impact. Make informed decisions regarding product development, market expansion, and investment opportunities within the automotive shielding landscape

