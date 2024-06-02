Join The Fight Against Hunger: HDN Foundation’S ‘Feed Yourself’ Campaign Begins June 1St

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Washington, DC – May 29, 2024 – In the face of mounting challenges, including severe poverty, rampant hunger, and escalating gang violence, the Haitian Development Foundation (HDN Foundation) is proud to announce the launch of its transformative“Feed Yourself” campaign, set to commence on June 1st. This ambitious initiative aims to combat food insecurity and empower Haitian communities to achieve sustainable self-reliance.

A Nation in Crisis

Haiti is currently grappling with profound socio-economic difficulties. Over half of the population lives below the poverty line, with many struggling to secure their next meal. Gang violence further exacerbates these hardships, disrupting daily life and hindering economic activity. Amidst these dire circumstances, the HDN Foundation, under the visionary leadership of Jacques Jonassaint, is stepping up its efforts to provide immediate relief and long-term solutions to the Haitian people.

Jacques Jonassaint, former Special Envoy of President Emile Jonassaint to the Clinton Administration during the 1991-1994 Haiti crisis, has been instrumental in negotiating key agreements such as the Port-au-Prince Accord. A recipient of the Republican Senatorial Medal of Freedom, Jonassaint brings a wealth of experience and visionary leadership to the HDN Foundation. His background in business and political management equips him with the skills necessary to turn raw ideas into high-value results.







The 'Feed Yourself' Campaign: A Path to Self-Reliance

The“Feed Yourself” campaign is designed to address the root causes of hunger and poverty through a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach:

Agricultural Revitalization : Central to the campaign is the promotion of sustainable farming practices. By introducing modern agricultural techniques and providing resources such as seeds, tools, and training, the HDN Foundation aims to revitalize Haiti's agricultural sector. Programs like Jaden Lakou foster community-based farming, encouraging local food production and reducing dependency on imports.







Ensuring Food Security: The HDN Foundation is committed to making nutritious food accessible to all Haitians. This includes partnerships with local organizations to distribute food supplies, implement school feeding programs, and support food banks. These efforts are crucial in alleviating immediate hunger and building a foundation for long-term food security.







Empowering Communities : Beyond addressing immediate needs, the“Feed Yourself” campaign focuses on empowering communities to become self-sufficient. Vocational training, financial literacy programs, and entrepreneurial support are provided to help individuals build sustainable livelihoods. This holistic approach ensures that communities can thrive independently, fostering resilience and economic stability.







Leadership and Vision

Jacques Jonassaint emphasizes the importance of self-reliance and community empowerment.“The 'Feed Yourself' campaign is more than just a response to hunger; it is a blueprint for sustainable development in Haiti,” Jonassaint stated.“Our goal is to equip Haitians with the tools and knowledge they need to build a prosperous and independent future. Together, we can overcome these challenges and create lasting change.”

Call to Action

The HDN Foundation invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to join the“Feed Yourself” campaign. Your support, whether through donations, volunteering, or partnerships, is crucial to the success of this initiative. Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of many Haitians.







