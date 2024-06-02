Freight Transport Market Industry Size, Share & Growth Analysis Report Surge At USD 86.34 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





“According to the SNS Insider report, The Freight Size was valued at USD 35.61 billion in 2023. SNS Insider analysts project a significant rise in market size, reaching USD 86.34 billion by 2031.

A strong positive correlation exists between GDP growth and freight demand.

A 1% increase in GDP can trigger a 2-3% rise in freight volume. E-commerce acts as another growth accelerant, with online retail sales projected to account for over 22% of global retail sales by 2025. This translates to a significant rise in demand for last-mile delivery services, a segment expected to grow by 11.6% annually until 2031. Additionally, globalization continues to reshape supply chains, with nearly 60% of international trade goods transported by sea.

A major hurdle is the ongoing driver shortage, with estimates suggesting a deficit exceeding 80,000 in the United States alone .

This translates to a significant strain on existing drivers, potentially leading to overworked individuals and increased safety risks. Additionally, volatile fuel costs present a constant pressure point. While the record highs of 2023 may have subsided, fuel prices remain a primary concern, particularly susceptible to geopolitical instability and environmental pressures.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:



Schneider National Inc

CEVA Logistics

Oracle

FedEx

SAP SE

United Parcel Service of America Inc Deutsche Post AG

A recent study found that 62% of logistics companies are unequipped to handle the growing demand for perishable goods delivery, presenting an opportunity for specialized cold chain logistics.

Moreover, 58% of manufacturers struggle with the“last mile” challenge of efficiently delivering goods directly to consumers. This inefficiency can be addressed through innovative solutions like micro-fulfillment centers located closer to urban areas. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce giants has raised a rise in business-to-consumer (B2C) deliveries, projected to reach 27% of all shipments by 2025.

Freight Transport Market Key Segments:

By Offering



Solutions Services

By Transport Mode



Roadways

Railways

Seaways Airways

By Vertical



Retail & E-commerce

Pharmaceuticals

Energy

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense Others

Roadways, with 60% share, dominates for their door-to-door efficiency in shorter distances.

This segment is particularly favored by logistics giants like FedEx and UPS, who capitalize on the demand for time-sensitive deliveries. Meanwhile, seaways hold a strong 35% share, thanks to their unrivaled capacity for bulk goods movement across continents. Here, titans like Maersk and CMA CGM leverage economies of scale to offer cost-effective long-haul options. Lastly, airways, at 5% of the market, provide to high-value, perishable, or urgent cargo.

The North American freight transport market dominates globally, holding a dominant share exceeding 75% in 2023.

A well-established network of logistics giants, a thriving e-commerce sector, and the sheer economic might of the United States and Canada. Truck transportation remains the undisputed king of the road, accounting for over 60% of freight movement within the region. However, intermodal transportation, which seamlessly combines trucks with railways and waterways, is experiencing a rise in popularity at nearly 20%, driven by its cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits.

Technology adoption is another key battleground for regional supremacy. Over 40% of key players are actively investing in logistics automation and data analytics to optimize routes, streamline operations, and enhance overall efficiency.

Recent Developments:



Industry giants like Maersk and CMA CGM are investing heavily in autonomous container ships and artificial intelligence for route optimization, aiming to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Meanwhile, logistics leaders like DHL and FedEx are focusing on expanding their last-mile delivery networks through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, catering to the surge in e-commerce. Disruptors like Uber Freight are leveraging technology to connect shippers directly with carriers, increasing transparency and efficiency.

Key Takeaways:



Technology is another major takeaway, with 80% of logistics leaders reporting plans to increase their investment in areas like automation and data analytics.

These advancements promise to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance supply chain visibility. However, challenges remain.

Labor shortages across the industry, particularly in long-haul trucking, threaten to disrupt operations. Up to 8% of truck driver positions are currently vacant, impacting capacity and delivery times. These contrasting forces – booming demand driven by e-commerce and the need for technological innovation alongside labor constraints – paint a picture of a dynamic and evolving freight transport market.

Table of Contents – Key Points

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 forces modelPEST AnalysisFreight Transport Market, By OfferingFreight Transport Market By Transport ModeFreight Transport Market, By VerticalRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

Continue....

