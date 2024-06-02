Speech Analytics Market Set To Surpass USD 10.1 Billion By 2031 Driven By Increasing Demand For Integration Of AI And Machine Learning

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Speech Analytics Size was valued at USD 2.79 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2031, growing at a staggering CAGR of 17.41% over the forecast period 2024-2031 SNS Insider report.

Growing Demand for Actionable Insights Fueling Market Expansion

The burgeoning demand for actionable customer insights is a key driver propelling the Speech Analytics Market forward. Businesses across industries are increasingly recognizing the value of leveraging customer interactions to gain valuable information into preferences, pain points, and emerging trends. Speech analytics empowers them to extract these insights from vast amounts of customer conversation data, both live and recorded. By harnessing the power of generative AI, speech analytics solutions can further analyze this data to simulate future scenarios and generate synthetic data. This enables businesses to anticipate customer needs with unprecedented accuracy, identify potential issues before they arise, and proactively address them.

Major The Key Players of Speech Analytics Market

LivePerson, Inc., Verint Systems, Call Miner, Nexidia, Genesys, Avaya Inc. Nice Systems, Gnani Innovations Private Limited., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Micro Focus, and other players

Segmentation Analysis

By software functionality, the predictive analytics and forecasting segment is poised for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These functionalities equip organizations with the power to anticipate future trends, behaviours, and outcomes by leveraging historical data and advanced analytics. Machine learning algorithms empower businesses to predict customer behaviour, proactively address potential issues, and make informed decisions that mitigate risks and drive competitive advantage.

The healthcare and life sciences verticals are projected to witness the highest CAGR within the Speech Analytics Market. In these sectors, speech analytics plays a pivotal role in enhancing patient experiences, streamlining clinical workflows, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Healthcare providers leverage speech analytics to analyze patient-doctor interactions, identify patient concerns, and improve the quality-of-care delivery. Additionally, it empowers them to optimize operational processes like appointment scheduling, billing, and insurance claims processing, leading to significant cost savings and increased efficiency.

Key Market Segments

By Type



Solution Service

By Deployment



On-Premise Cloud

By Organization Size



Large Enterprise Small and Medium Enterprise

By Industry Vertical



BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Media and Entertainment

Hospitality

e-commerce

Government Others

Impact of Global Events: Navigating the Challenges and Opportunities

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has undoubtedly impacted the Speech Analytics Market. Economic sanctions imposed on Russia have restricted access to speech analytics solutions, while global economic instability has led some businesses to delay or abandon their implementation plans. Leading vendors like Genesys, Avaya, and NICE Systems have been directly impacted. The war has also disrupted supply chains, leading to increased costs for speech analytics systems. However, the long-term outlook remains positive. As the global economy stabilizes, the demand for speech analytics solutions is expected to rebound, particularly in developing regions.

Regional Development: North America and Asia Pacific at the Forefront

North America is anticipated to retain a dominant market share of 35.4% throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of several key players in the region and the widespread adoption of speech analytics solutions by contact centers. The increasing demand for customer experience management (CEM) solutions and the growing adoption of cloud-based speech analytics solutions are further accelerating market growth in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register impressive growth at a CAGR of 29.3%. This surge is primarily driven by the expanding adoption of speech analytics solutions by contact centers in the region. Additionally, the growing demand for CEM solutions and the increasing adoption of cloud-based speech analytics solutions are propelling market growth in Asia Pacific.

Future Growth

The Speech Analytics Market is poised for exponential expansion in the coming years. Advancements in generative AI, coupled with the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, will further fuel market growth. As businesses recognize the immense value of actionable customer insights, the demand for speech analytics solutions will continue to rise across industries.

Recent Developments

In October 2023: NICE announced the acquisition of LiveVox, a leading provider of AI-driven proactive outreach solutions. This strategic move strengthens NICE's CXone platform with advanced digital engagement capabilities and industry-leading AI Enlighten, combined with LiveVox's sophisticated proactive outreach solutions, creates a unified platform for all customer interactions, encompassing voice and digital, attended and unattended, inbound and outbound.

In May 2023: BT and Five9, a prominent provider of intelligent CX platforms, expanded their partnership to offer a wider range of contact center services and solutions globally. This collaboration allows BT to extend the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform as a managed service to both new and existing customers.

Key Takeaways



Businesses can gain a significant competitive advantage by leveraging the integration of speech analytics with generative AI. This powerful combination unlocks real-time insights, predictive capabilities, and the ability to simulate future scenarios, empowering organizations to proactively address customer needs and optimize operations.

Speech analytics empowers businesses to extract valuable information from vast amounts of customer conversation data. By analyzing these insights, organizations can make data-driven decisions that enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and drive business growth. The predictive analytics and forecasting segment, along with the healthcare and life sciences vertical, are expected to witness the most significant growth within the Speech Analytics Market. Businesses seeking to gain a competitive edge should prioritize these areas for investment in speech analytics solutions.

