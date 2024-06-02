ASEAN Semiconductor Market To Hit USD 49.9 Billion By 2031 Driven By Booming Demand For Secure And AI-Powered Devices

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





According to the SNS Insider report ASEAN market. Was Valued at USD 31.32 Billion in 2023, the is projected to reach USD 49.9 Billion by 2031, exhibiting a healthy CAGR of 5.98% over the forecast period of 2024-2031. This expansion signifies the region's growing importance as a key player in the global semiconductor landscape.

Multiple Growth Drivers Propelling the Market

Several factors are contributing to the robust growth of the ASEAN semiconductor market. The increasing demand for secure chips is a prominent driver. As the number of interconnected devices rises, so does the vulnerability to security breaches. Leading companies are actively collaborating to develop secure chipsets that enhance user experience and offer advanced security features. The widespread adoption of AI is transforming the industry. AI-powered devices, encompassing everything from electric vehicles to personal assistants, require advanced memory and logic functions. This demand is fostering the development and integration of AI technology within chipsets, creating substantial opportunities for ASEAN market players.

The market is also Growing due to the integration of blockchain technology. Blockchain offers a secure and transparent way to manage supply chains, minimizing transaction costs and ensuring product traceability. The rise of Intellectual Property (IP) protection is attracting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to the region, further Drive the market expansion.

Top Companies Featured in ASEAN Semiconductor Market Report:

– Intel Corporation (California United States)

– Qualcomm (California United States)

– Samsung Electronics (Suwon-si South Korea)

– SK hynix (Gyeonggi South Korea)

– Taiwan Semiconductors (Hsinchu Taiwan)

– Texas Instruments (Texas United States)

– Toshiba Corporation (Tokyo Japan)

– Rohm Semiconductor (kyoto Japan)

– Renesas Electronics Corporation (Tokyo Japan)

– Micron Technology (Idaho United States)

– NVIDIA Corporation (California United States)

– NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Eindhoven the Netherlands)

Recent Developments

– In March 2021, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation expanded its power devices production capacity by building a new facility in Japan.

– ROHM CO., LTD. introduced a new ultra-compact infrared LED in January 2021, catering to the growing demand for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications.

ASEAN Semiconductor Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Components



Memory Devices

Logic Devices

Analog IC

MPU

Discrete Power Devices

MCU

Sensors Others

The memory devices are expected to experience the most significant growth due to the rise of technologies Such as virtual reality and cloud computing. Key players are investing heavily in memory devices to support new applications and real-time workloads. Logic devices are also anticipated to witness steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for ASIC and ASSP logic chips in consumer electronics, data processing, and networking sectors.

By Application



Networking & Communications

Data Processing, Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Government

The Networking and Communications segment is projected to witness exponential growth due to the Increasing demand for consumer electronics. The data processing segment is another prominent contributor, driven by the rising need for storage and memory solutions across the region. The consumer electronics segment is expected to increase with progressive growth Driven by advancements in wearable devices, mobile phones, and gaming consoles. The automotive sector is anticipated to experience stable growth with the increasing adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles. Industrial and government sectors are likely to witness steady growth, driven by targeted investments.

Impact of Global Disruption

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has cast a shadow on the global semiconductor market, with potential disruptions to supply chains and raw material availability. This Result to hamper the growth of the ASEAN market in the short term. a potential economic slowdown could lead to reduced consumer spending, impacting the demand for electronic devices and consequently, semiconductors. The long-term prospects for the ASEAN market remain positive due to its strong fundamentals and strategic investments.

Regional Developments

ASEAN's position as a major semiconductor manufacturing hub is further bolstered by the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) integration plan. This initiative promotes intra-regional trade and attracts multinational corporations to invest in emerging technologies and their production within the region. Among ASEAN countries, Vietnam boasts the highest growth potential, driven by its growing electronics and electrical (E&E) manufacturing sector. The country has emerged as a leading low-cost electronics exporter in recent years, attracting significant investments. The Philippines and Thailand are also witnessing a rise in foreign direct investments, further Driving regional market growth. Semiconductor manufacturers across ASEAN are actively strengthening the entire supply chain ecosystem. This involves improving procurement, design, manufacturing, and testing processes to ensure that final products meet the evolving needs of end-consumers.

Key Takeaways for the ASEAN Semiconductor Market



The ASEAN semiconductor market is poised for significant growth driven by factors such as rising demand for secure and AI-powered devices.

Factors Such as the demand for secure chips, AI integration, blockchain technology, and rising intellectual property protection are Drive the market expansion.

The Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdown pose short-term challenges. However, long-term prospects remain positive due to strong fundamentals and strategic investments. The region is attracting multinational corporations with its integration plans and low-cost manufacturing capabilities, particularly in Vietnam.

