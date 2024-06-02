Seafood Packaging Market Expected To Reach USD 25.36 Billion By 2031 Driven By Growing Demand For Sustainability

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





“According to the SNS Insider report, t he Seafood Packaging Size was valued at USD 17.36 billion in 2023. SNS Insider analysts project that the market will reach USD 25.36 billion by 2031 ”

Rising consumer awareness about health and safety is pushing demand for packaging that extends shelf life and maintains product integrity.

This translates into a growing need for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) that utilizes precise gas mixtures to slow down spoilage. On the other hand, the increasing popularity of convenience foods is driving the demand for smaller, portion-controlled packaging solutions. This trend is particularly evident in the booming pre-packed, refrigerated seafood segment, where plastics and films with superior clarity and leak-proof properties are gaining traction.

Perishable by nature, seafood is highly susceptible to microbial growth and deterioration due to its high-water content.

Research suggests this can lead to significant post-harvest losses, with estimates reaching up to 35% globally. Packaging plays a critical role in mitigating this issue, but factors like maintaining consistent cold chain temperatures throughout the supply chain especially during transportation pose significant hurdles. Additionally, fluctuations in weather can impact seafood quality and price volatility, further complicating packaging solutions for optimal shelf life and cost-effectiveness.

A study found that 72% of seafood consumers are willing to pay a premium for packaging that utilizes recycled materials.

This presents a significant opportunity for companies developing eco-friendly solutions like biodegradable films or water-resistant paperboard trays. Furthermore, with the rise of online grocery shopping and meal kit services, there's a demand for portion-controlled, leak-proof packaging that extends shelf life. By creating packaging that minimizes food waste and caters to single-serve or on-the-go consumption, seafood businesses can tap into a new wave of convenience-oriented consumers.

The“Fresh & Frozen” segment dominates, reflecting the importance of maintaining seafood's quality and freshness throughout the supply chain.

Specialized packaging solutions like modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and insulated containers ensure product integrity during transportation and storage. Conversely, the“Processed” segment caters to pre-cooked or value-added seafood items. Here, packaging plays a dual role: preserving shelf life and enhancing product presentation. Stand-up pouches and microwavable trays offer convenience for consumers while maintaining visual appeal.

Asia-Pacific currently holds the largest share due to its booming aquaculture and growing consumer awareness around 45% share , other regions are making significant strides. Europe, with its focus on sustainability and premiumization, is expected to witness a surge in demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions like bioplastics and paperboard estimated 28% share by 2031.

Impact of External factors:

Fluctuations in global fish catches, currently at around 50% wild-caught and 50% from aquaculture, can disrupt supply chains and influence packaging needs. Stringent food safety regulations, particularly in developed markets, drive demand for innovative solutions like tamper-evident seals and extended shelf-life plastics. Environmental concerns surrounding plastic pollution push the industry towards sustainable materials like biodegradable films, projected to capture a 7% share of the market by 2025. Evolving consumer preferences for convenience and premiumization also play a role.

Competitive Landscape:



Leading players like Amcor plc and Sealed Air Corporation are constantly pushing boundaries. Amcor recently invested in expanding its PET recycling capabilities in Europe, providing to the demand for sustainable packaging.

Meanwhile, Sealed Air Corporation continues to refine its Cryovac brand for modified atmosphere packaging, extending the shelf life of fresh seafood. However, the market isn't just about established names. Companies like Bemis Company, Inc. now part of Amcor is making waves with their recyclable Chub Ran packaging for fresh fish.

Key Takeaways:



There's a rising tide of health consciousness, with consumers increasingly turning to fresh, pre-packaged seafood options that fit their busy lifestyles.

Second, growing disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies, fuel demand for convenient and premium seafood products.

But sustainability isn't getting thrown overboard. Innovation in eco-friendly packaging like bioplastics and recycled materials is gaining traction as consumers demand solutions that don't harm the very oceans their seafood comes from. The future of seafood packaging appears to be swimming towards a balance of convenience, quality, and environmental responsibility.

Seafood Packaging Market Segmentation, By Material
Seafood Packaging Market Segmentation, By Product Type
Seafood Packaging Market Segmentation, By Packaging Technology
Seafood Packaging Market Segmentation, By Seafood Type
Seafood Packaging Market Segmentation, By Application
Regional Analysis
Company Profiles
Competitive Landscape

