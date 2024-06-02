Electric Motorcycles Market To Surpass USD 144.69 Billion By 2031 Driven By Rising Demand For Sustainable Urban Mobility

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Electric Motorcycle is witnessing a significant surge, fueled by a growing preference for eco-friendly commuting options, escalating concerns regarding carbon emissions from gasoline-powered two-wheelers, and soaring global prices coupled with depleting reserves.

The Electric Motorcycles Market, valued at USD 35.5 Billion in 2023, is projected to reach a staggering USD 144.69 Billion by 2031. This translates to a phenomenal compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

A Perfect Storm of Green Innovation and Government Support Drives Market Growth

The electric motorcycle market is fueled by a perfect storm of factors. Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly ways to get around, driven by concerns about pollution from gas-powered motorcycles and the ever-rising price of fossil fuels globally. This trend is attracting established two-wheeler manufacturers who are eager to expand their offerings into the electric motorcycle space. Additionally, innovative startups are emerging with cutting-edge electric motorcycles, further pushing the boundaries of the market.

Furthermore, the development of charging infrastructure is becoming more robust, with charging stations popping up more frequently. This, coupled with the declining cost of batteries and advancements in battery management technology by major players, is creating a more attractive landscape for electric motorcycles. Manufacturers are also focusing on integrating features like telematics, cellular connectivity, and improved aerodynamics, making electric motorcycles a more compelling and technologically advanced option.

The Electric Motorcycle Market Keeps Upgrading With Innovation

In November 2022, Piaggio Group unveiled its first electric motorcycle, the Aprilia Electrica, in the supermoto class at a major motorcycle show. Not to be outdone, Kawasaki also announced two new electric motorcycles under its Z and Ninja lines around the same time. These bikes boast a removable dual-battery setup, promising a thrilling electric ride experience expected to hit the market in 2023.

Market Analysis: Balancing Growth and Challenges

Battery advancements are key for market growth, but challenges like fire risk, weight, and range anxiety persist. Manufacturers are addressing this with improved battery technology like Zero Motorcycles' new lithium-ion packs offering increased range and performance. However, the lack of charging infrastructure, especially in developing countries, remains a hurdle. Companies like ChargePoint and ONEX are creating solutions with diverse charging options. Government support like Indonesia's push for electric vehicles is also a major driver. Finally, the focus on integrating smartphone connectivity and advanced features like geofencing and live tracking in electric motorcycles is pushing the boundaries of technology and competition in the market.

Segment Analysis

Drive Type and End-Use Insights

The electric motorcycle market is divided into drive types: belt, chain, and hub. Hub motors reign supreme, capturing over 47% of the market share in 2023. Their popularity stems from several advantages: easier installation, superior performance, and lower cost compared to other options. Additionally, hub motors deliver high torque, improved handling, increased power, and extended range, all factors propelling significant growth in this segment.

When it comes to who's riding the electric wave, the market branches into personal and commercial usage. The personal segment dominates the scene, holding a massive 71% share in 2023. This dominance is fueled by the eco-friendly nature, affordability, lightweight design, low maintenance requirements, and maneuverability of electric motorcycles. These features make them a perfect fit for personal use, particularly attracting millennials and budget-conscious riders.

Impact of Global Disruptions

Russia-Ukraine War: The ongoing conflict disrupts global supply chains and poses a threat to the stability of oil and electricity prices. These price fluctuations can influence consumer preferences for electric motorcycles compared to traditional gasoline-powered options. Additionally, geopolitical tensions can impact trade agreements and international relations, potentially affecting electric motorcycle exports and imports due to changes in trade laws and tariffs. Furthermore, consumer confidence might decline due to perceived economic instability, leading to a potential delay in purchases and impacting market growth. Estimates suggest a 15% decrease in investment compared to previous years.

Economic Slowdown: An economic slowdown can have a cascading effect on the electric motorcycle market. The Russia-Ukraine war and other global economic factors can influence oil and electricity prices, impacting operating costs for electric motorcycles. Furthermore, economic hardships might prompt governments to implement stricter regulations on electric scooter operations, potentially including additional fees or limitations, in a bid to raise revenue or address safety concerns. Consumers, on the other hand, might prioritize shorter commutes or opt for shared mobility options like electric scooters during an economic downturn. However, this scenario could also present an opportunity for electric motorcycle manufacturers as people seek more affordable mobility solutions. The disposable income might be affected by 10 to 15%.

Key Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific region stands out as a dominant market leader, accumulating over 83% of the revenue in 2023 and showcasing the fastest projected CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Thriving economies in countries like India and China fuel consumer spending. Rapid urbanization creates a demand for efficient urban transportation, perfectly suited to electric motorcycles. These bikes are becoming more affordable, attracting a wider audience. Growing environmental awareness pushes consumers towards clean energy options, and governments in the region are actively promoting electric vehicles with incentives. The future is bright as significant investments are being poured into research and development, leading to advancements in technology and infrastructure. Major players like Honda and Yamaha are joining the electric race, further accelerating market growth.

Understanding the key growth drivers and challenges influencing the market.

Gaining in-depth knowledge of the market segments with the highest growth potential.

Identifying the emerging trends and technological advancements shaping the future of the market.

Analyzing the impact of global disruptions and regional dynamics on market growth. Making data-driven decisions regarding product development, marketing strategies, and market expansion plans.

