Organic Electronics Market To Cross USD 239 Billion At A CAGR Of 18.82% By 2031 Driven By Demand For Flexible Displays

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Size & Growth Outlook

The organic market is experiencing a surge in growth, Driven by the Growing adoption of flexible and lightweight displays in various applications, and the emergence of innovative uses in healthcare and automotive industries.

According to a report by SNS Insider, the organic electronics market size was USD 60.02 billion in 2023. This figure is projected to reach USD 239 billion by 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 18.82%.

Market Growth Propelled by growing Consumer Needs and Technological Advancements

The organic electronics market is growing due to a confluence of factors. The Increasing demand for high-performance displays with superior visuals and flexible form factors is a key driver. Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, constructed with organic materials, offer unmatched picture quality, vibrant colors, and thin, lightweight designs compared to traditional Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD). This has led to their widespread adoption in smartphones, televisions, laptops, and wearable devices. Additionally, advancements in organic electronics are paving the way for exciting new applications in healthcare and automotive sectors. The market is further invigorated by continuous research and development efforts. The exploration of novel technologies Such as mini-LED and micro-LED displays promises to further revolutionize the display landscape and propel the organic electronics market forward.

Download Free Sample Report of Organic Electronics Market @

Top Companies Featured in Organic Electronics Market Report:

– Merck KGaA (Germany)

– BASF SE (Germany)

– Covestro AG (Germany)

– DuPont (US)

– AUO Corporation (Taiwan)

– Sony Corporation (Japan)

– Samsung Display (South Korea)

– Lg Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

– Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

– Universal Display Corporation (US).

Recent Developments

– November 2022, Leading organic electronics manufacturer Heliatek signed a distribution agreement with PETA Engineering. This collaboration has yielded successful projects in Korea, showcasing the potential of organic electronics in architectural applications.

– May 2022, InnovationLab GmbH acquired TAeTTOOz materials technology, bolstering its product portfolio and enabling the development of dynamic, tailor-made solutions for clients. This acquisition signifies the growing focus on customization and user-centricity in the organic electronics market.

– May 2023, Merck introduced a new silicon dielectric processed ALD technology, paving the way for flexible OLEDs with enhanced performance capabilities. This advancement underscores the continuous efforts to improve the efficiency and functionality of organic electronic devices.

Organic Electronics Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Material



Semiconductor

Conductive

Dielectric Substrate

The semiconductor material segment dominates the market, accounting for a significant share. Organic semiconductors, a key component in OLED displays and organic photovoltaic cells, play a vital role in the functionality of organic electronic devices. Their ability to transport charge carriers facilitates light emission in OLED displays and electricity generation in organic photovoltaic cells. The dominance of this segment is driven by the continuous research and development efforts focused on optimizing these materials for enhanced performance.

By Application



Display

Lighting

Solar Cells

System Components Others

The display segment is anticipated to hold the largest share throughout the forecast period. The surging popularity of OLED displays in consumer electronics like smartphones, televisions, and laptops is a key driver. These displays offer superior visuals, wider viewing angles, and energy efficiency compared to LCDs, propelling their adoption across various devices.

By End User



Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Energy

Aerospace & Defense Others

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war has cast a shadow on the global economy, with potential ramifications for the organic electronics market. Supply chain disruptions and Increasing material costs could Create challenges. The long-term growth prospects of the market remain promising, driven by underlying technological advancements and consumer demand for innovative electronics. An economic slowdown could also impact consumer spending, potentially affecting the demand for electronics equipped with organic displays. The market is expected to weather these challenges through strategic cost management and a focus on developing cost-effective solutions.

Regional Analysis

North America Dominates the market with Holding more than 34% share of the organic electronics market, is growing with the significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This dominance is driven by the presence of a well-established healthcare and manufacturing sector in North America presents a fertile ground for organic electronics applications. Organic biocompatible materials hold immense potential in the medical field, while the manufacturing sector leverages organic electronics for efficient production processes. North America is a hub for consumer electronics, with a high demand for Advanced devices. The widespread adoption of OLED displays in smartphones, televisions, and laptops creates a significant market for organic electronic components.

Europe secures the second-largest market share in the organic electronics landscape, driven by, European consumers have a healthy disposable income, allowing them to invest in premium electronics with advanced features such as OLED displays. This Drives the market for organic electronic components. Europe is home to several prominent research institutions and technology companies actively involved in organic electronics development. The UK, for instance, has witnessed the fastest growth in the European organic electronics market, showcasing its commitment to innovation. Germany, on the other hand, holds the largest market share within the region, highlighting its established presence in the organic electronics space.

Key Takeaways for the Organic Electronics Market Study



This report on the organic electronics market offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry's current landscape and future potential.

North American dominance is Driven by a thriving ecosystem of organic electronics companies, a robust healthcare and manufacturing sector, and a large consumer electronics market. Continuous research and development efforts, integrates with strategic partnerships between leading companies, are paving the way for novel applications and improved functionalities in organic electronic devices.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Organic Electronics Market Segmentation, By Material

9. Organic Electronics Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Organic Electronics Market Segmentation, By End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Continued....

Purchase this Research Report at Discounted Price @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)