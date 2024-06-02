Light Commercial Vehicles Market Poised To Surpass USD 936.27 Billion By 2031 Driven By E-Commerce Boom

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Light Commercial , valued at USD 610.07 Billion in 2023, is set to reach USD 936.27 Billion by 2031, boasting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Riding on the Wave: Key Driver of Light Commercial Vehicles Market Growth

The surge in and logistics sectors is propelling the light commercial vehicle market forward. The proliferation of online retail and e-commerce, facilitated by increased internet and smartphone accessibility, is driving the demand for light commercial vehicles. The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed the shift towards online shopping, expanding the global e-commerce market significantly. With the e-commerce market generating USD 26.7 trillion in sales by 2021, the trajectory points towards sustained growth. Major economies like Europe, the United States, and China are witnessing rapid expansion in the e-commerce and logistics industries, necessitating a modern distribution network. This surge in demand is expected to benefit significant manufacturers such as Daimler, Nissan, Ford, and Renault, particularly in the realm of consumer delivery services.

The Rising Global Demand And Governmental Support Are Driving The Growth Of The Electric Vehicle Market

Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining prominence due to their potential to enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions. Supported by growing environmental concerns and government initiatives, global EV sales witnessed a robust 10.82% growth in 2022. Asia-Pacific and Europe are emerging as dominant players in EV production, spurred by advancements in battery technology and vehicle electrification.

Prominent Key Players of Market



Ashok Leyland

Hyundai Motor Company

Ford Motor Company

Isuzu Motors

Gaz Group

General Motors

Honda Motor Company

Renault Group

Tata Motors Toyota Motors

Recent Developments:

August 2023: General Motors reaffirms commitment to electric future in the Middle East.

August 2023: Gabriel India Limited announces the development of components for various automotive models, including Maruti Suzuki and Stellantis electric vehicles.

Market Segment

By Vehicle Type:



Pickup Trucks

Light Trucks Others

By Propulsion Type:



Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Electric & Hybrid

By Application:



Commercial Use Industrial Use

Segment Analysis:

Vehicle Type: Pickup trucks are anticipated to dominate the market due to their superior carrying capacity, especially in the light commercial vehicle segment.

Propulsion Type: Internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles currently hold the highest revenue share, although the electric vehicle market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by various government programs.

Application: Commercial use is expected to command the majority share of the market, driven by the burgeoning e-commerce and logistics sectors.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:

The ongoing conflict has disrupted global supply chains, leading to supply shortages and price fluctuations in the automotive sector. Uncertainty surrounding trade policies and geopolitical tensions are impacting market sentiment and investment decisions, potentially hindering the growth of the light commercial vehicles market.

Impact of Economic Slowdown:

Economic slowdowns can dampen consumer spending and business investments, affecting the demand for light commercial vehicles. Reduced purchasing power and constrained budgets may lead to deferred vehicle purchases, posing challenges for market growth.

Key Regional Developments:

North America is poised to lead the market, driven by the burgeoning e-commerce industry and robust transportation sector. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness substantial growth, fueled by increasing automobile production in India and China. Stringent emissions regulations are compelling major players to innovate and develop advanced models, further driving market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Report:



In-depth analysis of market dynamics and growth factors driving the light commercial vehicles market.

Comprehensive understanding of key segments and their dominance in the market.

Insights into the impact of geopolitical events and economic fluctuations on market growth.

Regional developments and opportunities for market expansion. Forecasts and projections for strategic decision-making.

