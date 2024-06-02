AI Video Generator Market Analysis And Forecast | Future Market Trends

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)

AI Generator Report Scope and Overview

The ever-increasing demand for video content is fueling a boom in the AI Video Generator Market . The SNS Insider report indicates a market size of USD 554.8 Million in 2023, and a projected surge to USD 2.3 Billion by 2031, reflecting a staggering CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period.

The burgeoning demand for video content is a key driver propelling the AI Video Generator Market. The widespread adoption of high-speed internet, the prevalence of social platforms, and consumer preference for video-based information are fueling the need for user-friendly video creation tools. AI video generators empower businesses and individuals to create engaging video content without the complexities and costs associated with traditional video production methods.

Get a Report Sample of AI Video Generator Market @

Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



Muse

InVideo

Rephrase

FlexClip

Synths Video

Lumen5

Raw Shorts

Pictory

Synthesia

Designs Others

-p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="aligncenter wp-image-103794 size-large" src="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/AI-Video-Generator-Market-1024x536.jpg" alt="AI Video Generator Market Report" width="640" height="335" srcset="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/AI-Video-Generator-Market-1024x536.jpg 1024w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/AI-Video-Generator-Market-300x157.jpg 300w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/AI-Video-Generator-Market-768x402.jpg 768w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/AI-Video-Generator-Market.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />

Segmentation Analysis

Large enterprises dominated the market in 2023. However, the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Video presentations are a powerful tool for communication and knowledge dissemination within organizations, particularly for training and education purposes. AI video generators offer SMEs the flexibility to create these presentations efficiently and cost-effectively .

The text-to-video segment held the dominant market share in 2023. This segment encompasses software solutions that transform written content (articles, scripts, blogs, etc. into engaging videos. While text-to-video maintains its lead, the PowerPoint-to-video segment is expected to experience rapid growth. This is primarily due to the widespread use of PowerPoint presentations in business communication, and the increasing demand for converting them into dynamic video content.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

By Component



Solution Services

By Source



Text to Video

PowerPoint to Video Spreadsheet to Video

By Organization Size



Large Enterprises SMEs

By Application



Marketing

Education

E-commerce

Social Media Others

Impact of Global Events

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns can pose challenges to the AI Video Generator Market. Geopolitical instability may lead to investor caution, impacting funding and research & development efforts for AI video generator companies. Businesses in conflict zones might face financial constraints hindering their ability to invest in this technology. However, these situations can also present opportunities for companies based in more stable regions to capture market share. AI video generators can also play a valuable role in conflict situations by automating video analysis tasks like object recognition and event tracking.

Key Regional Developments

North America is predicted to remain the dominant market throughout the forecast period. Factors contributing to this dominance include the high number of social media users, the rise of influencer marketing, evolving customer preferences, and limitations of traditional marketing approaches. Startups in the region are leveraging data-driven marketing strategies to maximize ROI, customer acquisition, and understand real-time consumption trends. This fosters a fertile ground for the adoption of AI video generator technologies.

Ask for a Discount @

Recent Developments

In October 2022: Google announced an upcoming text-to-video generator capable of producing videos from basic written prompts at a resolution of 1280×768 and 24 frames per second.

In October 2022: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, unveiled“Make-a-Video,” a new AI-powered tool that allows users to create videos based on text descriptions.

Key Takeaways



The report provides valuable information into the market size, growth projections, and key drivers of the AI Video Generator Market.

It offers a detailed analysis of market segmentation, enabling businesses to identify lucrative opportunities within specific segments. The report explores potential challenges like geopolitical instability and economic downturns, providing crucial information for informed decision-making.

The AI Video Generator Market presents a promising future with continuous advancements in AI technology and growing demand for video content. As AI video generators become more sophisticated and user-friendly, their adoption will likely extend beyond marketing and communication to encompass training materials, educational resources, and even video game development. The increasing affordability of AI video generator solutions will further democratize video content creation, empowering businesses and individuals of all sizes to leverage this powerful technology.

Table of Contents- Major Key Points



Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities Challenges



Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies



Solution Services



Text to Video

PowerPoint to Video Spreadsheet to Video



Large Enterprises SMEs



Marketing

Education

E-commerce

Social Media Others



Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Latin America



Competitive Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis Recent Developments

About Us

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.