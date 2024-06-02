Pelargonic Acid Market To Reach USD 330.50 Million By 2031 Driven By Growing Consumer Preference For Natural Products

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The SNS Insider report estimates the Pelargonic Acid size at USD 198.2 million in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 6.6% to reach USD 330.50 million by 2031. The market is driven by the increasing demand for lubricants across various industries. Pelargonic acid's superior lubricating properties make it an ideal ingredient for lubricants used in automotive, industrial, and marine applications. As these industries grow, the demand for pelargonic acid-based lubricants is expected to rise significantly.

Additionally, the plasticizers industry has become a major consumer of pelargonic acid. Plasticizers, which enhance the flexibility and durability of plastics, benefit from pelargonic acid's low toxicity and excellent compatibility with various polymers. With rising demand for flexible plastics in sectors such as packaging, construction, and automotive, the pelargonic acid market is poised for substantial growth.

Moreover, pelargonic acid is utilized in the flavor and fragrance industry due to its unique odor profile, making it a valuable ingredient in the production of various consumer products.

However, during the forecast period, the limited application of pelargonic acid and the availability of alternatives are expected to hinder the growth of the global pelargonic acid market.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Kunshan Odowell Co. Ltd

Central Drug House

Croda International Plc.

Glentham Life Sciences Limited

Emery Oleochemicals

Matrica S.p.A

Haihang Industry

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Zhengzhou Yibang Industry & Commerce Co. Ltd.

OQ Chemicals GmbH and other

Segment Analysis

In 2023, Synthetic Grade emerged as the leading segment in the global Pelargonic Acid Market. Produced through chemical synthesis, Synthetic Grade pelargonic acid offers precise control over its chemical composition and purity, crucial for many industrial applications. Its synthetic production ensures a consistent and reliable supply, meeting the high demand in sectors like herbicides and detergents. Manufacturers can enforce stringent quality control measures during synthesis, reducing the risk of impurities and ensuring compliance with industry standards.

By Grade



Synthetic Grade Natural Grade

By Application



Detergents

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Lacquer & Coatings

Lubricants

Food Additives

Herbicide Others

Competitive Insights

Competitors in the pelargonic acid sector employ various strategies to maintain their leading positions. They focus on unique attributes like purity, efficacy, and environmental sustainability to differentiate their products. Investing in research and development for innovative formulations and applications is crucial for competitiveness. Effective marketing techniques, including targeted advertising and cultivating strong client relationships, are also essential. Additionally, companies may pursue strategic alliances or acquisitions to expand their distribution networks and market presence. Overall, market dominance hinges on a combination of innovation, product differentiation, and strategic partnerships.

The market leaders are also exploring new applications in sectors like cosmetics and personal care to broaden their market reach and tap into emerging markets. Furthermore, they are highlighting the environmental advantages of pelargonic acid over traditional alternatives to attract eco-conscious consumers and industries.

Recent Developments

July 2021: Lely North America , a company specializing in agricultural solutions, launched a new teat spray named Quaress Omnia. This spray is designed to prevent mastitis in cows by incorporating pelargonic acid, renowned for its antimicrobial properties that inhibit bacterial growth on cow teats.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Pelargonic Acid Market

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted the pelargonic acid supply chain, leading to decreased production and availability. Ukraine, a major producer, faces significant challenges due to the conflict, resulting in infrastructure destruction and transportation disruptions for raw materials and finished products. Consequently, the pelargonic acid supply has been severely affected, causing market shortages and price fluctuations. The imbalance in market dynamics, caused by disrupted supply chains and decreased demand, has resulted in volatile prices, posing challenges for business planning and forecasting.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant force in the global Pelargonic Acid Market, commanding the largest market share. With populous and agriculturally productive countries like China and India, the region experiences increasing urbanization and a growing middle class, driving demand for food products. This spurs agricultural expansion and the need for effective weed control solutions such as pelargonic acid. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region has witnessed significant growth in organic farming, driven by consumer preference for organic produce. Pelargonic acid's compatibility with organic farming standards has positioned it strongly in this expanding market.

Key Takeaways:



The global pelargonic acid market is poised for significant growth fueled by rising demand from the cosmetics sector for pelargonic acid.

Strategic alliances, cooperative ventures, investments, product introductions, and advancements among companies play a pivotal role in securing essential components, expertise, and market positioning.

The global shift towards sustainability is anticipated to drive increased demand for pelargonic acid in the coming years. The Asia Pacific region will likely maintain its dominance due to consumer preference for organic produce.

