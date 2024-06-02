Learner Circle's Dubai Utsav '24: A Celebration Of Talent And Creativity

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Learner Circle, a leading Edtech for kids, hosted a grand extravaganza with Learner Circle's Dubai Utsav 24 event at Dewvale School, Dubai on April 27th, 2024. This event not only marked a remarkable celebration but also commemorated the platforms illustrious four-year journey of nurturing young talents.



Performers and Young Authors celebrating their debut



The event was a celebration of talent and creativity, featuring a diverse array of events including book launches, an art exhibition, a fashion show, a quiz competition, a talent hunt, Bharatanatyam performances, a drawing competition, and Education Excellence Awards. Overall, Learner Circle's Dubai Utsav 24 was a testament to Learner Circles commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a vibrant community of learners.



The Debut of Talent and Stories

Dubai Utsav 24 witnessed a vibrant showcase of young talent. Debutant violinists mesmerized the audience with their enchanting melodies, while Bharatanatyam students captivated everyone with their debut Salangai poojai performance. Throughout the day, students delivered captivating group and individual performances, celebrating the joyous transition from online learning to the magic of live performances.



Young artists enthralled the audience with their artistic expressions. Each piece of artwork narrated a unique story, leaving a lasting impression. Budding fashionistas strutted their stuff on the runway, showcasing their creativity and unique styles. Additionally, the event hosted a range of student performances, including keyboard playing, singing, acting, and dance.



The Birth of Young Authors: A Momentous Book Launch

A record-breaking moment unfolded as forty-two young authors celebrated the publication of their literary works. This marked the dawn of a promising journey in the realm of literature for these budding writers. The books were launched by renowned celebrities in a ceremony filled with pride, as the young authors and their parents beamed with joy. This momentous occasion truly highlighted the power of nurturing young talent and their potential to create impactful stories.



"Learner Circles Dubai Utsav24 is an important milestone in our four-year journey. Learner Circle functions under the three basic principles of 100% honesty, taking self-responsibility and always doing the right thing. We believe that every childs path is different and hence we strive to create an environment which helps a child to flourish without the burden of competition," says Shankar, CEO of Learner Circle .



The Chief guests for the event were Mr. Balakumar - Founder & CEO of K5 Consulting, Ex. MD of Dulsco LLC, Mr. Jyo John Mulloor - Contemporary Digital Artist / Surrealist, Ms. Malarvizhi Balaji - (The Book Lady of Dubai) CEO of Booktopia, Dubai, Mr Khali Allaudeen - Management Consultant and Growth Advisor and Ms. Yuktie Jhangiani Verma - CEO of Kosha. They awarded the kids for their performances.



Additionally, the event honored outstanding leaders and institutions for their remarkable contributions to education in the region through the Education Excellence Awards.



Leadership Awards



Ms. Asha Alexander (Principal, Gems Legacy School, Dubai) - Most Inspiring Educationist

Ms. Sheela Menon (Principal, Ambassador School Dubai) - Outstanding Contribution to Education

Ms. Neetha Shetty (Principal, Al Diyafah School, Dubai) - Champion of Experiential Learning

Mr. James Batts (Principal, Scholars Academy Sharjah) - Guiding Force in Education

Ms. Abhilasha Singh (Principal, Shining Star International School, Abu Dhabi) - Mentorship Maestro Mr. Nazar Dawood Ibrahim (Principal, Islamia English School Abu Dhabi) - Leadership and Excellence in Education



Excellence Awards for Schools



Gems Legacy School, Dubai - Creative Learning Trailblazer

ASPAM International School, Sharjah - Innovation in Education

Islamia English School, Abu Dhabi - Maximum Social Impact Shining Star International School, Abu Dhabi - Exemplary Initiatives



Learner Circles Dubai Utsav 24 marks a significant milestone, celebrating four years of nurturing young minds since its inception on May 1, 2020. From a humble start with a storytelling session, Learner Circle has evolved into an inspirational hub, offering comprehensive courses that empower kids to discover possibilities, pursue their passion, and realize their potential.



About Learner Circle

Learner Circle is a leading EdTech platform dedicated to nurturing young talents and helping them pursue their passion. Since its inception in 2020, students of Learner Circle have excelled in various fields, earning FIDE ratings in Chess, Trinity Certificates in Music, Salangai Poojai in Bharatanatyam, and even performing live musical shows in front of large audiences. With a focus on creativity, critical thinking, and holistic development, Learner Circle aims to inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators.



