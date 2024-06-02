(MENAFN- NewsVoir) House of Pops , the beloved treat-on-a-stick brand renowned for its commitment to health, sustainability, and premium natural ingredients, is excited to announce its return to the Saudi Food Show in Riyadh from May 21st to May 23rd, 2024.

House of Pops Returns to Saudi Food Show for the Second Year



Building on its success across the UAE, House of Pops is now keen on expanding its growing range of disruptive desserts and treats to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, inviting potential franchise partners to join in their journey of growth.



This year, House of Pops is not only returning but expanding its presence at the Saudi Food Show. Located in Hall 3, Stand J3-2, the brand will be showcasing its full range of vegan, all-natural and refined sugar-free delights, including popsicles, gelatos, and bites.



The brand's flamboyant showcase aims to connect with Saudi residents interested in entrepreneurial opportunities, whether that's opening a franchise, distributing products or even hosting House of Pops at events.



Mazen Kanaan, House of Pops Co-founder , emphasises the strategic importance of the Saudi market, "After six years of continuous expansion in the UAE, our eyes are set on delivering the same delightful experience to the Saudi consumers. We are geared up and ready to go full speed ahead with events, retail locations, supermarkets and beyond. It's all hands on deck to deliver happiness, one pop at a time!"



The complete House of Pops team will be on-site to provide comprehensive support and information. Attendees can meet the founders, the franchise manager, the marketing manager, and other key team members who are all eager to discuss a range of exciting new partnerships and business opportunities.



House of Pops stands as a testament to the values of health and sustainability deeply rooted in the region. With its proven track record in the UAE, the brand is now poised to make significant inroads in the Saudi market, promising a lucrative and fulfilling venture for potential franchisees and business partners.



Dont miss the chance to explore what House of Pops has to offer at the Saudi Food Show this May. Whether you're looking to investigate franchise opportunities, learn more about the rapidly growing brand or simply enjoy a delicious, healthy treat, House of Pops has something for everyone.

For more information, visit houseofpops .