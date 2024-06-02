Arabia Insurance And Policybazaar.Ae Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Arabia Insurance, a leading insurance provider in the United Arab Emirates, and Policybazaar, UAEs leading insurance aggregator, today announced a strategic partnership to offer a wider range of insurance products to customers in the UAE through Policybazaar's user-friendly platform.

Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Policybazaar

This collaboration will enable Arabia Insurance to leverage Policybazaar robust online insurance aggregation - ensuring that Arabia Insurances suite of products, including critical illness insurance, becomes readily accessible to a wider audience across the UAE. Customers will now be able to compare and purchase Arabia Insurance plans seamlessly online, simplifying the insurance buying journey.

Serge Flouty, Senior Country Manager-UAE of Arabia Insurance , said, "We are excited to partner with Policybazaar, a leading player in the online insurance market. Their cutting-edge technology and extensive reach will allow us to offer our comprehensive insurance solutions, including critical illness plans, to a larger customer base in the UAE. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of making insurance more accessible and convenient for everyone."

Commenting on the partnership, Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Policybazaar said, "We are delighted to join forces with Arabia Insurance, a renowned name in the UAE insurance sector. This partnership allows us to expand our product offerings in the UAE and empower customers to make informed insurance decisions through a transparent and user-friendly online platform. This collaboration will particularly benefit individuals seeking critical illness insurance, making it readily available online for the first time."

UAE customers stand to benefit significantly from this partnership, gaining access to a diverse array of products, notably critical illness plans by Arabia Insurance, along with the convenience of an online platform for swift and hassle-free purchases anytime, anywhere. This platform promotes transparency by enabling customers to compare plans, features, and prices, empowering them to make informed decisions efficiently. Together, these advantages streamline the insurance process, ensuring UAE customers find tailored coverage effortlessly.