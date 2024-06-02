Amiviz Named Cybersecurity Partner Of The Year 2024 At CSG Awards In Dubai

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) AmiViz, the first B2B enterprise marketplace for the cybersecurity in the Middle East, has been honoured with the prestigious title of Cybersecurity Partner of the Year 2024 at the esteemed CSG Awards in Dubai.

The CSG Awards, an initiative by Enterprise IT World MEA magazine to recognise cybersecurity leaders and CISOs who have diligently fortified their organisations against cyber threats, bestowed this accolade upon AmiViz for its outstanding contributions to the cybersecurity ecosystem.

As the first-of-its-kind platform in the Middle East, AmiViz has redefined the cybersecurity landscape by providing a comprehensive marketplace for businesses to access cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. The companys innovative approach has not only empowered organisations to fortify their digital defences but has also played a pivotal role in fostering collaboration between cybersecurity providers and businesses across the region.

The Cybersecurity Partner of the Year 2024 award recognises AmiVizs commitment to excellence and its significant impact on enhancing cybersecurity resilience in the Middle East. By facilitating seamless partnerships between cybersecurity providers and organizations, AmiViz has emerged as a trusted ally in the fight against cyber threats, enabling businesses to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape with confidence.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to be named Cybersecurity Partner of the Year 2024 at the CSG Awards," said Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz . "This award is a testament to our unwavering dedication to empowering organizations with the tools and expertise needed to safeguard their digital assets."

The CSG Awards, known for recognizing excellence and innovation in the field of cybersecurity, celebrate the achievements of industry leaders who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to cybersecurity best practices and strategies. AmiVizs win underscores its position as a trailblazer in the cybersecurity industry and reinforces its mission to empower organizations with robust cybersecurity solutions.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit .