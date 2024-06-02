Symbolic Developments Unveils Symbolic Aura, AED 150 Million Smart Home Residences In Al Furjan Dubai

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

The new project introduces 72 Premium Lifestyle Sky Garden Residences, featuring fully furnished spacious 2.5 and 3BHK residences Construction is set to commence in June 2024, with possession scheduled for March 2026 Symbolic Developments, a renowned developer in Dubai and a pioneering venture by the esteemed Speedex Group, is excited to announce the launch of its newest project, Symbolic Aura. This exclusive development, valued at AED 150 million, introduces 72 premium lifestyle Sky Garden Residences in the vibrant Al Furjan neighborhood of Dubai.

Symbolic Aura - Balcony View

Symbolic Aura is positioned as a beacon of sustainable development, aligning seamlessly with the UAEs vision for a greener future. This smart and sustainable residential masterpiece is poised to redefine luxury living in Al Furjan, promising to elevate lifestyles while championing environmental responsibility. Each residence is meticulously designed to integrate green elements seamlessly into urban living, offering a harmonious blend of elegance, sustainability, and sophistication.

Featuring a range of spacious 2.5 and 3-bedroom apartments, Symbolic Aura ensures luxury living with fully furnished interiors boasting top-of-the-line kitchen appliances from a renowned German brand. The innovative design of the project maximizes natural light and ventilation, fostering an environment of openness and tranquility.

Murtaza Moiz, Vice Chairman of Symbolic Developments and Speedex Group , expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We pride ourselves on providing elevated living experiences with a strong emphasis on sustainability and smart homes. Following the overwhelming success of our first project, Symbolic Alpha in Liwan, which sold out within three months of its launch, we are thrilled to introduce Symbolic Aura in Al Furjan in less than six months."

Responding to demand from previous project inquiries, Symbolic Developments has incorporated larger 2.5 and 3 BHK typologies in Symbolic Aura, offering some of the largest apartment sizes available in the area. With floor-to-ceiling heights of approximately 12 feet and only six apartments per floor, the residential community provides unparalleled living experiences. The themed Sky Garden Residences boast balconies adorned with green elements, bringing nature to residents doorsteps.

Symbolic Auras full-floor amenities offer exclusive access to a wide range of facilities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, serene meditation retreat, and vibrant communal spaces, ensuring residents convenience and luxury all within the confines of the project, ensuring utmost comfort and opulence.

Construction for Symbolic Aura is set to commence in June 2024, with possession scheduled for March 2026. Situated just 15-20 minutes from major business districts such as Downtown, DIFC, and DMCC, Symbolic Aura offers unparalleled convenience and connectivity.

Symbolic Aura offers a selection of 2.5 BHK residences, approximately 1200 sq., starting at AED 1.60 million. Additionally, there are 3 BHK residences of around 1500 sq., with prices starting at AED 2.10 million onwards. With an attractive payment plan of 40:60 and just 10% required on booking, owning a piece of elevated luxury and experiencing community living in greener spaces at Symbolic Aura is easily within reach.

Symbolic Aura epitomizes eco-friendly living, family-oriented communities, and comprehensive wellness, reflecting Symbolic Developments commitment to building sustainable and eco-friendly communities through innovative design, resources, materials, and technology.

About Symbolic Developments

Symbolic Developments, a division of the Speedex Group, a Dubai-based multinational conglomerate with a 35-year legacy, specializes in upscale real estate offerings. Focusing on premium residences within family-centric communities, they prioritize delivering top-notch homes that elevate residents lifestyles. The name Symbolic embodies their projects fundamental ethos and purpose, signifying the potency of symbols in conveying intricate concepts, emotions, and aspirations. They believe developments should transcend mere physical structures, serving as emblems of our dedication to sustainable living, community integration, and holistic well-being.

For more information, please visit to .

Speedex Group

Speedex Group is a Dubai-based conglomerate that has been making waves in the retail industry since its inception in 1991. The company was founded by Mr. Moiz Tayebali Lokhandwala, a visionary entrepreneur with a deep-rooted passion for quality and sustainability.

Speedex Tools, the flagship company under the esteemed Speedex Group, is a leading retailer, wholesaler, and distributor of tools, hardware, and home-improvement products in the U.A.E. With a legacy of over three decades, they have pioneered the comprehensive hardware store concept.

Unsfarms, an esteemed division under the Speedex Group, shares the same commitment to building a sustainable future for food production.

For more information, please visit to .