(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek , has received an award from Neutral Fuels for a significant reduction in the amount of carbon emissions generated by its fleet.

Farnek Recognised for Reducing Over 80 Tonnes of Carbon Emissions from its Transport Fleet

Farnek made a commitment to transition to Neutral Fuels B7 blend biodiesel in 2023 and during that year, consumed more than 400,000 litres of B7 biodiesel, thereby saving over 80,569 kilograms of CO2e.

"Putting that into perspective, the volume of carbon emissions we have managed to save, is roughly equivalent to the amount of carbon that would be removed from the environment by planting approximately 1,400 saplings and left to mature over a ten-year period," said Muna Al Nahdi, Head of Sustainability & Consultancy, Farnek .

"Of course, Farnek, like many other organisations with large transport fleets, would find it financially prohibitive to replace its existing fleet with new electric vehicles. However, Biofuel is a very cost-effective and sustainable alternative, supporting our net-zero roadmap, which aims to reduce the company's transportation emissions by up to 50% by 2031," she added.

Neutral Fuels, which is the largest producer of biofuel in the Gulf region, collects waste cooking oil from local restaurants and kitchens and recycles it into Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (commonly called biodiesel), a commercially viable drop-in replacement for the high carbon footprint fossil fuel normally used in diesel engines.

Neutral Fuels biodiesel is a clean, green renewable fuel which immediately and significantly reduces transport carbon emissions without any engine modifications enabling organisations to reduce their contribution to climate change.

"The implementation of Neutral Fuels biodiesel exemplifies Farneks dedication to decarbonisation in alignment with the UAE government's plan to reduce emissions by forty percent by 2030. We applaud their achievements to date and look forward to supporting them in the future as they continue to achieve their sustainability goals," said Charles Gardner, Chief Operating Officer of Neutral Fuel s.

Farnek uses Neutral Fuel's B7 biofuel which fully complies with the UAE diesel standard UAE S. 477: 2021 in conjunction with their innovative FLEETEK solution, which digitalises the entire fleet management process. It identifies both fleet and driver productivity in real time, using a system-based inventory and digital schedule, which is powered by IoT sensors fitted to the vehicles and connected with Google Maps to enable tracking and navigation for route optimisation.

"This saves fuel, cuts carbon emissions, as well as reducing wear and tear on the fleet, prolonging the time between servicing and ultimately its operational life, which all benefit the environment and our bottom line," added Mira Hachem, Director of Procurement at Farnek .