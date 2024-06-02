Inflation in US remains stable at 2.8 percent, raising hopes of rate cut

(MENAFN) In April, the core personal consumption expenditures price index in the United States slowed to 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, aligning with expectations. This development has fueled optimism regarding the possibility of a rate cut later this year. The core index, which excludes energy and food prices and is considered the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, remained stable at 2.8 percent on an annual basis in April, in line with expectations.



Economists consider the core index as a more accurate measure of inflation compared to the general index, which recorded a 0.3 percent increase from March and a 2.7 percent rise from the previous year. This stable inflation data comes amid recent official figures released Thursday, indicating that the US economy expanded by 1.3 percent on an annual basis in the first quarter of the year. This figure represents a slight downward revision from a previous estimate of 1.6 percent growth, primarily due to adjustments in consumer spending data. These developments collectively suggest a favorable environment for the US Federal Reserve to consider monetary policy easing later this year.

MENAFN02062024000045015682ID1108286170