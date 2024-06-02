Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa cancels moon voyage aboard SpaceX's Starship rocket

(MENAFN) Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced on Saturday that he has decided to cancel his planned trip around the moon aboard SpaceX's Starship rocket. The cancellation comes as a result of delays in the development of the massive rocket.



Starship, touted as the most powerful rocket in the world and designed for missions to the moon and Mars, is set to undergo its fourth test flight next Wednesday, according to SpaceX. However, the first three test flights ended in crashes, a risk deemed acceptable by SpaceX as part of its strategy for rapid development, aimed at learning from mistakes through successive tests.



Maezawa had initially announced the "dearMoon" mission aboard Starship in 2018. However, last November, he revealed that the mission, originally slated for the end of 2023, was postponed indefinitely due to ongoing developments with the Starship vehicle.



In a statement posted on the "X" platform, Maezawa cited the lack of a clear timeline for the launch as the reason for the cancellation. He expressed regret for keeping the other crew members he invited waiting and apologized to those who were eagerly anticipating the project.



The decision to cancel the mission was described as inevitable in a statement on the dearMoon mission website. With uncertainty surrounding the timeline, Maezawa made the difficult decision to cancel the project, a decision made with a heavy heart.

