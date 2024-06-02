Amir Leaves Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the city of Abu Dhabi, after a fraternal visit to the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

At the forefront of bidding farewell to His Highness and the accompanying delegation at the Presidential Flight was His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

Also present at Presidential Flight to see His Highness off were Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan; of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan; HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; HE Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan; Qatar's Ambassador to the UAE HE Dr. Sultan Salmeen Saeed Al Mansouri; and Ambassador of UAE to Qatar HE Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Amir, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.