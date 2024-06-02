Amir, UAE President Discuss Enhancing Fraternal Relations And Joint Gulf Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and strengthen them in various fields, especially in enhancing the bonds of brotherly cooperation for the good and interest of the two brotherly peoples. The discussions also focused on strengthening joint Gulf action.

During the talks held in Abu Dhabi, HH the Amir and HH the President of the UAE reviewed regional and global developments and exchanged views on a number of current issues of mutual interest, particularly the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Both sides affirmed their countries' support for efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and to reach a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, which preserves the security and stability of the region.

The talks session was attended by the Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, The Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the State Security HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, along with Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

From the UAE's side, the discussions were attended by the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HE Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.