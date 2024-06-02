عربي


Amir Sends Congratulations To Crown Prince Of Kuwait


6/2/2024 9:21:13 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, on taking the constitutional oath as crown prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait, wishing him success and the brotherly Kuwaiti people further progress and prosperity.

The Peninsula

