Amir Sends Congratulations To Crown Prince Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, on taking the constitutional oath as of the sisterly State of Kuwait, wishing him success and the brotherly Kuwaiti people further progress and prosperity.

