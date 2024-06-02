Chinese Envoy Stresses Support For Hashemite Custodianship Over Islamic, Christian Holy Sites In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) - Chinese Ambassador Chen Chuandong stated that the 10th Ministerial of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, which concluded in Beijing on Thursday, underlined support for the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, highlighting their role in safeguarding their Arab-Islamic and Christian identity, as well as preserving the historical and status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) regarding the forum in which Jordan participated, Chen emphasized the significance of this session as the first ministerial meeting following the inaugural Arab-China Summit and coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the forum's establishment.He said that President Xi Jinping encapsulated in his speech during the forum the profound importance of Sino-Arab relations in promoting peace, development, cultural exchange, and global governance. He announced China's hosting of the second China-Arab Summit in 2026 and proposed the "Five Equations for Cooperation" initiative between China and Arab nations, outlining the framework for building a Sino-Arab community for a shared future. These equations encompass innovation, investment and financing, energy, trade and economy, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges.Chen further stated that the Chinese side will collaborate with Arab counterparts in establishing 10 joint laboratories in the fields of health, artificial intelligence, green development, modern agriculture, and space information. The Chinese side will also enhance cooperation in artificial intelligence, satellite navigation, manned space, and civil aviation. During the meeting, flags of Arab countries and the Arab League were displayed and sent to the Chinese space station, symbolizing the enduring Sino-Arab friendship transcending time and space.He reiterated that the Chinese side will continue strategic cooperation with Arab counterparts in the oil and gas sector, enhance collaboration in research and development of new energy technologies and equipment production, and support Chinese energy companies and financial institutions' participation in Arab renewable energy projects exceeding a combined capacity of 3000 megawatts.Moreover, the Chinese side will actively work on implementing development cooperation projects, accelerate negotiations with Arab counterparts on bilateral and regional free trade agreements, and increase imports of non-energy products, especially agricultural and food products from the Arab side. He added that the Chinese side is keen on establishing a China-Arab center for global civilization initiative and expediting the establishment of platforms such as a China-Arab intellectual institutions alliance, China-Arab youth development forum, China-Arab university league, and China-Arab cultural and tourism cooperation center.Facilitating dialogue mechanisms for e-commerce cooperation and increasing tourist numbers to 10 million within the next five years are also emphasized.In response to a question regarding Jordan's role in the Belt and Road Initiative, the Chinese Ambassador stated that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of China and the 25th anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah II's accession to the throne. Under his leadership, Jordan has overcome numerous challenges, achieved significant milestones in state-building and development, and implemented comprehensive reforms and political, economic, and administrative updates.He affirmed that Jordan and China are natural partners in building the Belt and Road Initiative for several reasons, including historical ties where Petra served as a vital station on the ancient Silk Road over two millennia ago. When President Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, His Majesty King Abdullah II was among the first foreign leaders to support this initiative. Last year, the Chinese and Jordanian governments signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in building the Belt and Road.He highlighted the geographic advantage of the two countries' locations in enhancing connectivity, with China and Jordan situated at the eastern and western ends of Asia, respectively. Jordan's position as a crossroads of three continents and the heart of the Middle East makes it a crucial and distinctive player in building the Belt and Road Initiative due to its strategic location and stable environment, often referred to as an "oasis of security," in addition to its preferential trade status that reaches the entire world.The ambassador emphasized that Chinese companies invest in Jordan not only for its market but also for opportunities in the region and globally. Products such as clothing and ceramics manufactured by Chinese companies in Jordan have gained significant popularity in Europe, America, and the Middle East.He highlighted Chinese involvement in managing the Aqaba International Industrial Estate, contributing to attracting more Chinese investments. Collaboration with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority in developing the Al Qweira Industrial City is progressing, with the first phase of infrastructure construction nearing completion. This city is expected to attract over a billion dollars in investment, enhancing Jordan's industrial sector and competitiveness.Chinese investments in the Arab Potash Company have increased potassium production, sales, and profits to record levels, contributing to stable potassium supplies and food security in China. Currently, cooperation between China and Jordan spans capital, markets, technology, equipment, and scientific research.Although bilateral trade between the two countries faced challenges due to regional circumstances over the past few years, it rebounded in April surpassing an 18% increase compared to March. Jordan's exports notably surged, especially high-quality agricultural products like dates and olive oil, which are welcomed in Chinese exhibitions such as the China International Import Expo held annually in Shanghai, he stated.The ambassador stressed shared values of mutual support, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation between Arab countries and China. Political trust and people-to-people friendship form a solid foundation for cooperation in building the Belt and Road Initiative.He highlighted China's consistent assistance to Jordan without conditions, including recent projects like rehabilitating the Salt-Al Arda highway funded by the Chinese government and the donation of 30 ambulances and a firetruck. Last year, China provided training opportunities for over 600 Jordanians from government, corporate, educational, and social organizations. This year, over 100 Jordanians traveled to China for training.China is committed to implementing global development initiatives with Jordan, utilizing Jordanian human resources to enhance cooperation in green development, digital economy, artificial intelligence, and more, addressing common challenges like climate change, food security, and water scarcity. China also supports Jordan in areas such as education, culture, youth, media, tourism, and sports, he said.Regarding efforts to stop the war on Gaza, the Chinese ambassador stated that China engaged in intense diplomatic efforts to achieve international consensus on a ceasefire. President Xi Jinping has consistently supported the just Palestinian cause and the two-state solution and emphasized the urgency to end the war and achieve justice.China, he went on, firmly supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, advocating for Palestine's full UN membership and an international peace conference.China strongly condemns indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes that kill innocent civilians and violent attacks on relief convoys and UN institutions and their staff. China urges Israel to comply with the UN Security Council resolutions, adhere to interim measures issued by the International Court of Justice, and cease attacks on Rafah, he reiterated.The ambassador underlined that his country firmly opposes politicizing humanitarian issues, using starvation as a weapon, and leveraging humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip in negotiations. He stressed the immediate priority of a ceasefire, urging all conscientious parties worldwide to heed the call.He pointed out that China has provided multiple batches of emergency humanitarian aid to Gaza through bilateral and multilateral channels. President Xi Jinping announced at the ministerial meeting of the Arab-China Cooperation Forum that China will provide new assistance worth 500 million yuan to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and aid in Gaza's reconstruction. Additionally, China will offer extra assistance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and has worked to enhance dialogue and reconciliation among Palestinian factions.