Alef Education Holding Company responds to investors' demand to rise offering shares

(MENAFN) Alef Education Holding Company made an announcement on Friday, revealing that "Teknova Investment" and "Kryptonite Investment" have opted to exercise their right to augment the number of offering shares allocated to the first tranche within the company's initial (IPO) from 112 million shares to 140 million ordinary shares. This decision was prompted by the substantial demand from investors and was made following the approval of the Securities and Commodities Authority.



In light of the selling shareholders' choice to expand the volume of shares designated to the first tranche, the allocation to the second tranche will see a reduction from 1.288 billion shares to 1.26 billion shares. However, the total offering shares will remain constant at 1.4 billion shares, constituting 20 percent of the total issued shares in the company's capital.



In accordance with the previously disclosed price range, spanning between 1.30 and 1.35 dirhams per share, the offering value for the first tranche will now range from 182 million dirhams to 189 million dirhams, making up 10 percent of the initial public offering's size. The subscription periods for both tranches remain unchanged, with the first tranche subscription closing on June 4, 2024, and the second tranche subscription ending on June 5, 2024.



The final price of the offering will be determined through the book-building process following the conclusion of the second tranche subscription, with an expected announcement date of June 6, 2024. Subject to market conditions and the requisite regulatory approvals in the UAE, including the nod from the Securities and Commodities Authority for share trading acceptance, it is anticipated that the offering will be finalized and shares will commence trading on the main market of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange by June 12, 2024.



