Animal Haven And The Brady Hunter Foundation Launch Adoption Program To Place Long-Term Dogs In Homes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Monte, a dog up for adoption as part of The Brady Hunter Adoption Initiative

A $25,000 grant from The Brady Hunter Foundation will help Animal Haven place 10 of its harder-to-adopt dogs in homes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Animal Haven and The Brady Hunter Foundation today announce the launch of The Brady Hunter Adoption Initiative, a program aimed at helping 10 long-time dogs find homes. Animal Haven, a private, 501(c)3 animal welfare organization based in New York City, often takes challenging medical and behavioral cases from a variety of rescue and veterinary partners. Those dogs, while deserving of loving, adoptive homes, often find themselves waiting months or years until the right family comes along.The Brady Hunter Foundation, which funds organizations and initiatives that support the welfare of both animals and children, among other deserving causes, is proud to announce a $25,000 grant to fund adoption fees for 10 long-time dogs, as well as medical and/or behavioral services to provide adopters with the support they need to be successful.“Animal Haven has long prided itself on taking some of the most difficult cases-from shut down dogs from the overseas meat trade to those who are facing life-threatening medical conditions,” said Tiffany Lacey, Executive Director of Animal Haven.“While we have developed an incredible team to rescue, rehabilitate, and nurture those dogs, we often face the stark reality that there are a limited number of adopters willing to take on dogs that may need extra medical or behavioral care. This partnership with The Brady Hunter Foundation allows us to give adopters the support they need to be successful-and find a forever friend without needing to worry about high veterinary or training bills.”The initiative will help animals like Pipa, a paralyzed dog rescued from the streets of a Caribbean island, who has spent the past two years at Animal Haven. In her time at Animal Haven, Pipa has undergone extensive therapy, veterinary evaluation, and has been fitted for a custom wheelchair. Yet, she has struggled to garner adoption interest due to her physical limitations. With the help of The Brady Hunter Foundation's grant, Pipa's adopters would receive up to $1,500 in veterinary and training expenses, as well as a year of unlimited remote support from Animal Haven staff.“What drew us to Animal Haven was their commitment to dogs that, for one reason or another, have a harder time getting adopted,” said Josh Fox, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Brady Hunter Foundation.“Not only does Animal Haven commit to finding these 'long-timers' a home, but they invest in programming and resources to give these dogs the enrichment and support they need during their time at the shelter. Now, we want to take things a step further by getting these dogs into the homes they deserve, while ensuring their adopters are equipped to successfully integrate them into their lives.”Other dogs in the program include Erin, a tan bulldog mix pulled from an overcrowded Miami shelter in 2019. Gentle-natured with people she knows, Erin is wary of strangers, making it extremely difficult to find adopters willing to commit to multiple“meet & greets,” let alone create an environment where Erin would feel confident meeting new neighbors, friends, and family. Another dog is Monte, a playful yellow Labrador found tied to a fence in 2019. Diagnosed with a condition called Megaesophagus, Monte must be fed three times a day in a special“bailey chair” to help with digestion and prevent potential aspiration of food.Both Erin and Monte have the potential to be cherished family members for the right adopters, but the Animal Haven team understands that the barriers to meeting and integrating these animals in peoples' lives can be daunting. With the support of The Brady Hunter Foundation, Lacey hopes that Pipa, Erin, Monte, Sadie, Trevor, and other adoptable dogs will find their people.“Our broader Underdog program has enabled Animal Haven to give these long-timers more space and opportunities to get out of the traditional shelter setting-from agility in our Urban Underdog space to outings to Camp Underdog outside the city,” said Lacey.“Ultimately though, the best place for these animals is in a loving home. We're grateful for The Brady Hunter Foundation's unwavering support to help make that a reality for these dogs.”To learn more about The Brady Hunter Adoption Initiative, please visit the Animal Haven website .

Kristin Kenney

Animal Haven

+1 2122561536

...