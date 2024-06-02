Sikkim CM Tamang Thanks PM Modi For 'Unwavering Support' After Sweeping Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Having swept the state Assembly by winning 31 out of 32 seats, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) chief and incumbent Chief Prem Singh Tamang said that he is looking forward to collaborating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve shared goals for the betterment of the state.

PM Modi had congratulated CM Tamang and his party for returning to power with a thumping majority.

"Congratulations to Sikkim and CM Prem Singh Tamang for their victory in the Sikkim Assembly 2024. I look forward to working with the State to further the progress of Sikkim in the coming times," PM Modi posted on X.

"Thank you for your kind words and support, Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji. We are committed to continuing our efforts towards the development and prosperity of Sikkim. We look forward to collaborating with you to achieve our shared goals for the betterment of our state. Your unwavering support has been a driving force for us, and we look forward to your continued guidance and blessings," said Tamang in reply to the PM's post.

Tamang also congratulated Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on NDA's overwhelming win in the state assembly elections, saying that his dedication, hard work, and vision have clearly resonated with the voters.

"I am confident that under your leadership and the guidance of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, we will witness significant progress and positive changes in the region," said CM Tamang.