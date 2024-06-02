Ukraine, Singapore Defense Chiefs Talk Developing Defense Tech Ties
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov of Ukraine discussed with his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Heng the development of cooperation in the field of defense technology.
The parties met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian Security Summit, Ukrinform reports, referring to Umerov's facebook post.
"Met with Singapore's Minister of Defense, Ng Eng Hen, on the sidelines of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue Asia Security Summit. Thanked for the 22 ambulances for Ukraine provided by the Republic of Singapore," Umerov said.
Also, he briefed his counterpart on the latest frontline developments. Read also:
Ukraine, Singapore
leaders talk prospects for deepening bilateral relations
"Look forward to developing fruitful cooperation between Ukraine and Singapore, in particular in the field of defense technologies," he stressed.
Umerov expressed his gratitude to the Singaporean defense chief for hospitality and organizing an important security summit. Read also:
Zelensky invites Singaporean investors
to Ukraine Recovery Conference
As Ukrinform reported earlier, during his visit to Singapore, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his Japanese counterpart Minoru Kihara, thanking Japan for supporting Ukraine.
MENAFN02062024000193011044ID1108286131
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.