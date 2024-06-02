Ukraine, Singapore Defense Chiefs Talk Developing Defense Tech Ties

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Defense Rustem Umerov of Ukraine discussed with his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Heng the development of cooperation in the field of defense technology.

The parties met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian Security Summit, Ukrinform reports, referring to Umerov's post.

"Met with Singapore's Minister of Defense, Ng Eng Hen, on the sidelines of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue Asia Security Summit. Thanked for the 22 ambulances for Ukraine provided by the Republic of Singapore," Umerov said.

Also, he briefed his counterpart on the latest frontline developments.

Ukraine,leaders talk prospects for deepening bilateral relations

"Look forward to developing fruitful cooperation between Ukraine and Singapore, in particular in the field of defense technologies," he stressed.

Umerov expressed his gratitude to the Singaporean defense chief for hospitality and organizing an important security summit.

Zelensky invites Singaporeanto Ukraine Recovery Conference

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during his visit to Singapore, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his Japanese counterpart Minoru Kihara, thanking Japan for supporting Ukraine.