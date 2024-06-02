Zelensky Invites Singapore's PM To Participate In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Prime of Singapore Lawrence Wong to take part in the Global Peace Summit.

The Head of State praised Singapore 's consistent and resolute support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, assistance in overcoming the humanitarian consequences of the full-scale Russian invasion and the sanctions imposed.

During the meeting, the parties discussed preparations for the peace summit. Zelensky spoke about Ukraine's vision of the summit's outcome and invited Wong to personally participate in it.

The President emphasised that it was very important to ensure maximum unity and involvement of all states seeking sustainable, just peace based on the principles of the UN and international law.

Zelensky and Wong paid special attention to expanding Ukrainian-Singaporean cooperation in the economic sphere. In particular, they discussed the prospects for expanding trade and increasing agricultural exports.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky is taking part in the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore.

