Ukrainian Navy Denies Russian Media Reports Of Alleged Destruction Of Ukrainian Ships And Boats

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Navy of the of Ukraine has denied Russian reports about the alleged destruction of Ukrainian ships and boats.

The Ukrainian Navy Command posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian so-called media are spreading disinformation about the destruction of ships and boats of the Ukrainian Navy," the statement said.

Under the guise of trying to hit the Ukrainian Navy ships, the Russian Federation has once again struck at civilian objects, damaging infrastructure.

"Russia continues to do everything possible to block sea routes to the ports of Ukraine," the Navy said.

Information on the number of civilian casualties is being clarified.

Ukrainian Navy ships and boats continue to defend Ukraine from the sea.

The Navy Command urges not to help the enemy and not to spread Russian fakes, and to trust only official sources.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine announced that four Russian Tunets boats had been hit in Crimea .