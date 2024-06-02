Qatar Condemns Israeli Occupation's Attempt To Classify UNRWA As Terrorist Organization

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 2 (KUNA) -- Qatar condemned the Israeli occupation's attempt to classify the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as a "terrorist" organization, stripping it of its immunity and criminalizing its activities.

The Qatari of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Sunday, in which it considered this an extension of the systemic campaign aimed at dismantling at a time when there is a need for its humanitarian services due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry called for the international community to stand firmly in the face of the Israeli aggression aimed at abolishing the agency and depriving millions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon of its necessary services.

The ministry affirmed Qatar's full support for UNRWA, based on its firm and steadfast position on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

This condemnation followed the occupation parliament's approval of a bill in late May, seeking to label UNRWA as a "terrorist" organization, raising global concerns about its humanitarian work. (end)

