Over 30 Cars Gutted In Fire In Noida

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, June 2 (IANS) Around 35 cars were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a plot at Sector-8 in Noida on Sunday, a Fire Department official said.

He said that the Skoda scrapped cars were kept in the vacant plot.

As per the Fire Department, the call regarding a blaze was received at 3:02 p.m.

“When we reached the spot, Skoda scrapped cars had caught fire. Six fire tenders were used to douse the flames and around 35 cars were gutted in the fire,” said a senior Fire Department official.

He said that no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is being ascertained.