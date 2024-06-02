Over 30 Cars Gutted In Fire In Noida

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, June 2 (IANS) Around 35 cars were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a plot at Sector-8 in Noida on Sunday, a Fire Department official said.
He said that the Skoda scrapped cars were kept in the vacant plot.
As per the Fire Department, the call regarding a blaze was received at 3:02 p.m.
“When we reached the spot, Skoda scrapped cars had caught fire. Six fire tenders were used to douse the flames and around 35 cars were gutted in the fire,” said a senior Fire Department official.
He said that no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
