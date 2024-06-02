NATO leader claims Britin never put restrictions on Kiev`s usage of long-range projectiles

(MENAFN) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has clarified that the United Kingdom has never imposed limitations on the utilization of British-made Storm Shadow missiles by the Ukrainian military. This effectively grants Kiev the freedom to employ these missiles to strike deep into Russian territory, according to Stoltenberg's recent statement.



Stoltenberg's remarks come in the midst of heightened appeals from Ukraine for its foreign allies to lift constraints on the usage of their military equipment for targeting objectives deep within Russia. Despite the absence of official authorization for Ukraine to conduct such strikes with United States-made weaponry, Stoltenberg revealed that several other NATO member states have never enforced any restrictions in this regard.



The NATO chief underscored the significance of upholding international law and Ukraine's right to self-defense in light of Russia's aggression. Stoltenberg emphasized that NATO allies have long recognized the legitimacy of strikes against legitimate targets inside Russia, citing the United Kingdom's provision of Storm Shadow cruise missiles without any limitations.



Stoltenberg reiterated NATO's stance on the conflict, asserting that Russia's actions constitute a violation of international law by invading Ukraine. However, he clarified that NATO's endorsement of strikes deep into Russian territory is specifically directed towards military installations, such as artillery and missile bases, from which Russia conducts attacks against Ukraine.



The acknowledgment of the United Kingdom's unrestricted provision of missiles to Ukraine underscores the alliance's support for Ukraine's defensive capabilities and its condemnation of Russia's aggressive actions in the region. Stoltenberg's statement highlights NATO's continued commitment to upholding international norms and supporting its member states in their efforts to defend against external threats. MORE: British long-range missiles already being used to strike Russia – Ukrainian official

