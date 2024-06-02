Azerbaijani Chess Player Wins International Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani chess player Mahammad Muradli has become the winnerof the international "Dubai Open 2024" organized in theUnited Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani representative, who started the last round as theleader, played a draw in the final game today. In the 9th round,Muradli split the points with the Chinese Changren.

Thus, Muhammad Muradli, who collected 7 points in 9 rounds,finished "Dubai Open 2024" as the winner. Chess player, who won thetitle of the winner of the competition, was also awarded a cashprize in the amount of 16,000 US dollars.

Other Azerbaijani chess player, Eltaj Safarli, who scored 6.5points in the tournament, shared the 2nd-6th places. According toadditional coefficients, E. Safarli took the 6th place.

It should be noted that the president of the Azerbaijan ChessFederation, Mahir Mammadov, met with the chess players after thecompetition and at the same time congratulated Muradli on thevictory.