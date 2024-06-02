Azerbaijan's Civil Aviation Celebrates Its 86Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On June 2, Azerbaijani aviators proudly celebrate theirprofessional holiday and the 86th anniversary of the country'scivil aviation, Azernews reports citing Press Service of AzerbaijanAirlines CJSC.

June 2 is celebrated as the professional holiday of civilaviation workers in our country by the Order of President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated May 18, 2006.

As part of the celebration of the 86th anniversary ofAzerbaijan's civil aviation, the management and team of AzerbaijanAirlines visited the Alley of Honour to pay tribute to the NationalLeader Heydar Aliyev by laying a wreath and flowers at his grave also placed flowers at the grave of the academician ZarifaAliyeva, the distinguished ophthalmologist-scientist.



Azerbaijan's civil aviation has made significant progress thanks tothe leadership of the National leader Heydar Aliyev and the ongoingsupport of the country's President, Ilham Aliyev.



The professional holiday celebrated on June 2 symbolizes therecognition of the important contributions aviators make to thecountry's development, the promotion of economic growth, and thestrengthening of international relations.