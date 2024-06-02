(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden's decision to relax restrictions on the use of American-donated weapons by Ukrainian marks a significant shift in the Ukraine conflict landscape, prompting what some officials deem as a "new reality." Reports suggest that Ukrainian forces are poised to deploy United States-supplied weapons against targets in Russia's Belgorod Region, following the policy change allowing on military targets deemed a direct threat to Ukraine's Kharkov Region.



Biden's previous stance, aimed at avoiding escalation to "World War III," had restricted the use of American arms to exclude targeting what the United States considers Russian territory. However, the evolving situation on the ground and intensifying fighting near the border prompted the policy shift, signaling a potential turning point in the conflict dynamics.



According to sources cited by The New York Times, Biden's decision came after a series of deliberations within his administration, influenced by foreign pressure and recommendations from key advisors. National security adviser Jake Sullivan formally proposed the change on May 15, with the final decision made following discussions among national security "principals" late last week.



The NYT report underscores the complexities of policy implementation, revealing that the decision was not immediately communicated to lower-level officials. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh inadvertently defended the old policy during a media briefing, unaware of the updated directives issued by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.



As Ukrainian troops prepare to deploy United States-donated weapons in a potentially groundbreaking move, the decision underscores the evolving dynamics and risks inherent in the Ukraine conflict. Biden's authorization of attacks against a nuclear-armed nation on its soil represents a significant departure from previous United States policy, signaling a potential "new era" in the conflict's trajectory.

