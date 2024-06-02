First Convoy Of Jordanian Pilgrims Depart To Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) - of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, Dr. Mohammad Khalayleh, on Sunday attended the farewell ceremony of the first convoy of Jordanian pilgrims from the pilgrims' complex in Giza district, south of the capital, Amman, as the remaining batches are set to depart during the current week.Speaking at the ceremony, Khalayleh stressed the ministry's keenness to facilitate all the difficulties and hardships facing Jordanian pilgrims in their trip to Saudi Arabia.Khalayleh praised the ministry's "great" efforts during the last period to prepare for the Hajj season according to a "precise" program.Additionally, Khalayleh stressed the importance of adhering to the ministry's instructions, and Saudi regulations and laws in place to organize Hajj.A total of 8, 000 Jordanian pilgrims will perform Hajj this year, which is the number set for the Kingdom by Saudi Arabia, in addition to 4,500 pilgrims from 1948 Palestinian territories.