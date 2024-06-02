Amman Stock Exchange Closes With A 0.3% Increase, Reaches 2,409 Points

Amman, June 2 (Petra) - The Amman closed its trading on Sunday with a 0.3 percent increase, reaching a level of 2,409 points.The trading volume amounted to 3.5 million shares, with a total value of JD4.8 million, resulting from 2,709 executed deals.In comparing the closing prices of publicly traded companies, it was found that 34 companies experienced an increase in their share prices, while 26 companies saw a decrease, and the share prices of 35 other companies remained stable.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.