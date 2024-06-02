When Pant Is Set And Going, There’S No Limit To What He Can Do: Biju George

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) During India's optional nets session at Cantiague Park, Long Island on Friday, Rishabh Pant enthusiastically practiced his reverse-sweeps, while being closely observed by batting coach Vikram Rathour and head coach Rahul Dravid, who were assessing his aggressive stroke-play abilities.

It came as no surprise when Pant, during India's warm-up match against Bangladesh, displayed his trademark unorthodox shots on an up and down drop-in pitch at the Nassau County International Stadium. The left-handed batter scored a fluent 53 runs off 32 balls before retiring out, to be the biggest takeaway for India from their 60-run win in the warm-up game.

Pant struggled initially after coming in to bat at number three following Sanju Samson's dismissal, scoring just one run off six balls. But he rapidly advanced by hitting three sixes off Shakib Al Hasan, including one coming off an audacious reverse-sweep.

Apart from using his feet to step out against Mahedi Hasan, Pant also held his shape well in a one-handed swipe off Mahmudullah. He then targeted the inverted 'V' region by bringing out no-look flick over short fine leg twice off Soumya Sarkar – crouching a little and using his wrists and hands to do all the magic.

In total, Pant hit four fours and as many sixes, where he was right on the money against spinners and pacers. It's something which will make Indian think-tank serious about slotting Pant into the playing eleven for the campaign opener against Ireland on June 5.

"As a batter, he's got that ability to explore angles which a normal batter doesn't. He gets into different positions and is so strong that he can connect with the ball to hit sixes – one-handed, off-balance, or while falling – you name it, he's done it. He can bat at number three or four and can even be a finisher – a left-handed batter with so much power.

"When he is set and going, there's no limit to what he can do; he's very, very destructive. During the IPL, people were targeting his stumps as everyone knew he would hit shots through point or cover if someone bowls outside the off-stump to him. So, he was using that angle and it was not like, he's leg-side dominant," says Biju George, the Delhi Capitals' fielding coach, in a conversation with IANS on Pant's propensity to nail unorthodox shots with ease.

This year's IPL marked Pant's highly anticipated return to the cricket field after an absence of almost 15 months due to multiple injuries suffered in a life-threatening car accident in December 2022, including a right knee ligament reconstruction surgery performed in Mumbai.

George, a former India women's fielding coach, kept a close eye on Pant's recovery journey and finally had the chance to meet him during the Delhi Capitals' pre-season camp in Visakhapatnam. George reckons Pant relishes every moment of his time on the field and is in his top self, especially fitness-wise.

"If you talk about just before that incident and now, he's become much better. He's leaner and fitter now. I first met him when he was around 19 or 20 at the NCA wicketkeepers' camp. The shape and fitness levels he had at that time, now it can be said he's at the same level, as also his skillset is supreme.

"His mind is very, very strong and very focused on what he has to do on the field. He has now realised how fragile life can be and is now enjoying every moment of it. At the ground, he is ready to give every bit of himself towards every ball. Plus, he's so intense now while fielding, keeping and batting every ball.

Apart from amassing 446 runs in 13 games for DC in IPL 2024, Pant got back to wicketkeeping duties from the word go, an aspect where he showed huge fluency in his 11 catches and five stumpings. George acknowledged he was surprised when Pant took over as the wicketkeeper for DC's campaign opener in Mullanpur in March.

"I was really surprised as I never thought he would get up and keep wickets during initial phases of the IPL. Probably, the plan on discussing with the trainer was to field at mid-off or mid-on, where there is not much lateral movement.

"Once he would get used to the load, he would start keeping, probably in second phase of the IPL. But I was surprised with the way he came good in keeping right from the first day, and his stumping of Jitesh Sharma at Mullanpur was amazing.

Pant became increasingly fluent in his skills as the season advanced, ultimately securing a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. There were reports of him potentially being India's vice-captain for the showpiece event, but it didn't happen. George stated how he saw Pant developing as a leader for DC in IPL 2024.

"He's literally one of the best cricketing minds you can come across. He's always thinking about angles; where to put a fielder and who would be the best person at a particular fielding position. He's also inspiring the bowlers, like he once said to someone like Ishant Sharma in a game, 'no paaji, you are good enough'.

"He has got the best out of bowlers and is a captaincy material for sure. He's always around the players, telling them that they have the abilities to execute as per the demand of the situation, like 'come on, you can do it'. I call him one-man cheerleading arm," said George.

George believes Pant will perform well in the T20 World Cup due to his quick adaptability. "In IPL 2024, I felt there were couple of pitches which was very much like American conditions. So, I feel he will adapt well to the conditions in USA for the T20 World Cup, as he's shown his adaptive qualities previously, while succeeding at the Test level.

"He's currently at his best now in terms of keeping. During IPL 2024, he would join for fielding drills, throw himself around and he would be enjoying himself there. In the World Cup, I feel he will win at least a few matches for India and really hope he lifts the trophy," he said.

The clash against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 23 marked Pant's return to competitive cricket action. The sight of him taking the field and pursuing his greatest love - of playing cricket again - reduced George to tears and left him feeling overwhelmed with emotion in the DC camp.

The long-awaited opportunity to represent India again after the accident might finally come for Pant on June 5 against Ireland, a moment which will generate unforgettable elation among the spectators in the stadium.

One would wish for Pant to continue from where he left off in the warm-up game against Bangladesh last Friday. "I really love this guy and nobody thought it (him returning to elite cricket) was possible, but that day (at Mullanpur), magic panned out. So many people can draw inspiration from him.

"People write you off, but from nowhere, you can come back to be at your best. You sometimes come across individuals who inspire people and when you are in a dark space, you draw light from those people and Rishabh is one of them,” concluded George.