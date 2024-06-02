Two Senior-Age Residents Injured In Kharkiv Region After Russia Launches Gliding Bomb

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian dropped a bomb on a village in the Izium district of Kharkiv region where casualties were reported as a result of the attack.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration , who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"At around 10:00 this morning, the invaders attacked the village of Andriivka in the Borove community, Izium district. As per tentative reports, the Russians employed a KAB gliding bomb. A house was damaged and a fire broke out. A man, 76, and a woman, 85, were injured. Medics are providing assistance to both," wrote the administration chief.

War update: almost 30 combat clashes since day-start on Sunday

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian strikes left seven households damaged and two people injured across Kharkiv region in the past day.