Two Senior-Age Residents Injured In Kharkiv Region After Russia Launches Gliding Bomb

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops dropped a bomb on a village in the Izium district of Kharkiv region where casualties were reported as a result of the attack.
That's according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration , who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"At around 10:00 this morning, the invaders attacked the village of Andriivka in the Borove community, Izium district. As per tentative reports, the Russians employed a KAB gliding bomb. A house was damaged and a fire broke out. A man, 76, and a woman, 85, were injured. Medics are providing assistance to both," wrote the administration chief. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian strikes left seven households damaged and two people injured across Kharkiv region in the past day.
