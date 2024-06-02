Kuwait Amir Congratulates Italian Pres. On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the occasion of his country's national day. In his cable, His Highness the Amir wished the Italian President good and his country more progress and prosperity. (end) bb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.